Moments You’ll Totally Connect to If You’re an Anxious Dater

Let’s face it, we’re all a little anxious sometimes. Then again, some of us are a little more unbalanced than others—especially when it comes to dating someone new. If you’re one of those girls who loses it when a new boo comes into your life, this will speak to you…

1. When you’ve had a first date and you’re waiting for them to text you back, so all you do for hours is stare at this on your phone:

2. When you go to the club with them for the first time and you’re trying to show off your drunk moves:

3. When you finally decide you really like them and you spend a whole day on the phone telling all of your friends:

4. When you introduce your best friend to your new boo and she gives them the okay:

5. And when your they’re telling your best friend about themselves and you’re watching her pretend that she doesn’t already know all of it:

6. But then, bae takes you to a party with their friends and you get real weird about it:

7. … And get really trashed which leads to some… Sexual mishaps.

8. But they still seem to like you despite your drunken-mess status:

9. So, you finally feel comfortable enough to open up to them:

10. But that makes you even more nervous:

11. Because you’re sure that this is what they’re telling their friends about you afterwards:

12. But then you realize that you don’t care, because you know you’re just you and they’ll either deal with it or they’re not worth your time:

And… Repeat!

Keep doing you, ladies! We’re all in this together.

Original by: Hannah Briggs