How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar on Your Face Without Feeling Like a Human Salad

If you’ve ever read any interviews with fancy actresses who swear they use apple cider vinegar on their face, you might be wondering how do you use apple cider vinegar on your face without feeling like a human salad. I know some people probably don’t care if they smell like vinegar as long as they see results (see: me), but other people rightly don’t want to walk around in their daily lives smelling like something died in their purse and then fermented. Well then here are some ways to do it that, while also aiming to keep your face from freaking out.

As an astringent

ACV has a strong acid content, which is great for killing bacteria and fungus, but it can also be a little harsh, so Prevention Magazine recommends using a ratio of one tablespoon vinegar for two cups of water and using that on a cotton ball. Then just use it on your face like you would an astringent. Boom. Done. You did it. And if you have any irritation at all, you can always splash more water on your face afterwards to kill any kind of stinging you might be experiencing if you have a particularly sensitive mug.

As a face wash

Definitely dilute the ACV like you did with the astringent, but this time, just splash the mixture on your face like you would a face wash and massage it in as much as you can. It’s not going to stick to your face like a liquid cleanser, so you might not want to try and wash off heavy make-up with it, but if you’re going on an already clean face, it should do what you want it to do. In my experience, it’s better to target it with a cotton ball or round, but you do you. See what works.

It’s seriously that simple. The most common mistake people make is putting it straight on their face and then running screaming from the room because that much acid on your face is way too intense (and god help you if you have a cut on your face.) So as long as you remember to dilute the vinegar to a level you’re comfortable with, you’re good to go put that salad dressing ingredient on your face because seriously who cares.

Also, I will never get tired of imagining someone putting salad on their face. Never.

Original by Lane Moore