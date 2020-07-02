How to Use Lavender Essential Oil For Burns – A 2020 Guide

There are a lot of mesmerizing things about essential oils, especially since they are so versatile and beneficial to our health. Each type has a wide range of applications, some are for boosting your energy, others for getting rid of aches and pan, however, if you have hurt yourself while cooking, lavender is your go-to essential oil.

If you did some research, you already know that you should use this essential oil for blisters, however, you might not know how to use it properly. And, if so, this article can help you quite a lot. Before we take a look at the article, you should know that you must head to the ER immediately if you suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree wounds, lavender essential oils cannot act as a substitute for proper care. Let’s take a look at how you can use this oil in different ways, as well as other information that you might find useful:

How Does Lavender Actually Help?

Lavender is a plant that is recognized for its amazing skin-healing and nourishing characteristics. It can aid with a wide range of things including soothing irritation, smoothing wrinkles, as well as reducing the visibility of scars. Since it is anti-bacterial, it is actually great for aiding the healing of scrapes, and in the case of this article – burns.

In a recent study, it has even been found that it can promote healing, and collagen synthesis, which means that it can help you with getting rid of irritation, and when it comes to blisters, it is really good at healing them. There is actually a wide range of ways that you can apply it to your injured skin, including:

Mix it With Creams That Contain Coconut

If you want to use it for healing blisters, you can mix 3 to 4 drops of lavender essential oil with a little bit of coconut cream. Next, you should take a cotton ball and gently apply it to the area you need. Keep in mind that it can be beneficial even if your wound is healed since this mixture can help you with reducing the visibility of the scaring.

Diluting it Might Be Wise

The oil you’ll use, as you would for any other wounds, must be diluted. Why you might ask? Well, it is strong and if not used properly, it might cause your skin to be irritated and inflamed, which can only make everything worse for you. Hence, you can choose to dilute it, but, you’ll need to be wise.

Hence, you can apply it to the would, but, ensure that it is diluted with at least 10% in a carrier oil, such as Aloe or coconut. If you made the mistake and applied the lavender online, you should rush to your bathroom, take any gentle skin cream that you have, and apply it to the area. This will help you with the painful sensation you might be feeling.

It Can Help With Sunburns as Well

No matter if you burnt yourself on a hot pot of coffee or you spent too much time in the s, lavender is here to help you. Of course, you should always put on sunscreen, but, if you forgot to do so, then you should create a concoction in a small jar and apply it to the area that was affected by the sun.

This means that you can mix approximately fifteen drops of lavender, five drops of frankincense. two drops of geranium, two drops of mint, and 1 oz of coconut essential oil. Mix it all in a small glass jar and place it in the refrigerator to cool down. Once it does, apply it to the skin and enjoy the cooling, soothing feeling that it will provide to your skin.

Now, there are various benefits to mixing all of these ingredients, and almost all of them will provide your skin with instant relief. It will promote healing and get rid of the scars, and it will be quite enjoyable to get relief. If you want to read more about these oils, you should check out Kumioils.com.

Aloe + Lavender = Double Relief

Yet another ingredient that is completely natural is aloe vera and it is also used for alleviating pain, soothing hurt skin, as well as helping the skin heal faster. However, aloe is based mostly on water, which is why it will not mix well with your oil. Hence, you should opt for a little thing called aloe jelly.

It is basically the same thing but in the form of jelly. The process of mixing it is relatively simple to the previous methods. Depending on the size of the area you want to cover, you should place a bit of aloe jelly in the jar, and mix it with the lavender oil. Again, you can choose to cool it down, especially since it will help you more if cold.

Before we finish this article, it is worth mentioning that there are four types of burns including superficial epidermal, superficial dermal, deep dermal, as well as full-thickness burns. If you got either deep dermal or full-thickness burns, you should immediately seek medical assistance since there burns are deep and they can burn your nerves, which is something you want to take care of immediately.

The first two types – superficial dermal and epidermal burns can affect the said areas, however, the wounds are not too deep and the injuries and usually minor. These types can be treated at home, however, you must ensure that you keep the area clean and sterile in your home since you won’t want your wound to get infected.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is actually a wide range of ways that you can use lavender for healing your burnt skin. Whether you choose to mix it with another oil or if you choose to place a few drops on your burns, it will, most likely, help your skin at healing properly and faster.

So, now that you know how this essential oil can help, you should not lose any more time. Instead, you should start browsing online, as well as brick-and-mortar businesses in order to find the essential oil that fits your needs, and start healing your burns and scrapes immediately!