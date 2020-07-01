4 Simple Tips to Get Your Garden Healthy

Mother Nature brings us many wonderful things that we simply do not use enough. We are not talking here about different types of raw materials. Spending time in nature can influence our life positively. Unfortunately, people that live in urban areas do not have many opportunities to enjoy nature.

Jobs and schools are in towns and we can’t simply move out to nature. Despite that, all our friends and family members are usually near us. Will we be able to leave them at once? Well, if you can’t go to nature, you can bring nature to your home. More precisely, you can design your garden to look attractive and healthy.

Of course, the first requirement is to have a house and a huge backyard. It is a fact that many people are becoming tired of crowds and noise. Because of that, they would rather choose to live in some peaceful neighborhood. These parts of town are usually full of houses that have beautiful gardens.

Being a house owner is great, but it also requires extra attention. There is always something that you will need to fix and upgrade around the house. The same rule counts when we talk about the garden. Keeping your garden healthy seems tough at first glance. Weather and climate are two main factors that can mess up your plans associated with gardens. Fortunately, every problem that might arise is solvable. You came to the right place to find out simple tips to get your garden healthy.

There is no need for giving some additional explanations. Let’s get to the point and find out those tips together.

1. Check the Plants Carefully Before Purchasing Them

The entire process starts even before you purchase the plans you want to place in your garden. However, it seems that people are not aware of that and they make a common mistake. We assume that you want to avoid any type of plant disease. Well, they will all look healthy at first glance. But, that doesn’t mean you made the right choice.

First of all, we recommend you improve your knowledge. Before purchasing plants, you should buy magazines, books, and catalogs. Try to understand how the healthy plant should look like. After you do that, there are a couple of things you should check. First of all, check if the plant you want to home has any dead spots. Despite that, check carefully if the plant has insects or rotter stems. All these factors should be a red flag for you. They can easily spread over the entire plant that you purchase. Solving this problem might not be possible later. In most cases, garden owners usually notice them too late.

Additionally, always check the quality of the root. This should be a common sight, but not many gardeners do it. There is one thing that you should always do. Use your hand and place it on the soil surface. When you do that, the plant stem should be between your fingers. When you do that, invert the pot and shake the plant loose slowly. In this way, you will easily check the roots. They should be spaced all over the root-ball and their color should usually be white. If they are mushy or dark, do not purchase that plant. This is a very bad sign.

2. Clean Up Your Garden in Autumn

This piece of advice counts for everyone in the world. It doesn’t truly matter where you live. Even people that live in a moderate climate should apply this tip. In this way, you will control diseases that might arise in your garden. Despite that, it is an effective deterrent to diseases as well.

Some plant diseases can simply overwinter on dead leaves. When the spring comes, different bacteria and viruses will attack the new leaves. There are a couple of examples of how this might look. Daily leaf streak and black spot on roses are a good example of that. Because of that, it would be smart to clear the dead leaves away during the autumn.

3. Use the Right Fertilizer

Well, this is another mistake that people often make. Fertilizing plants is not as easy as you might think. First of all, whichever fertilizer you use, you should not use it too much. If you do that, there is a big chance you will burn the roots. In that way, the plant won’t absorb water effectively. Despite that, you will make your plants more susceptible to stress. In other words, they will not have enough strength to handle cold, heat, and drought.

We need to say that overabundance of a certain nutrient that plant requires can also harm its quality. Because of that, it would be good to pick the right fertilizer. You should also to a soil test to confirm how much nutrients there is in your soil. You must get the right pieces of information. If not, your plants won’t have enough necessary nutrients. On the other hand, it might happen that they will have too many nutrients. This will also negatively influence the quality of your plants and the entire garden.

4. The Yard Waste Should Be Fully-Composted

In the end, we would like to share one important tip. You might think that all materials in a compost pile decompose at the same rate. However, this is not exactly the truth. Certain materials have degraded sufficiently to be put in the garden. On the other hand, this “rule” does not count for some other plants.

Anyway, certain materials contain pathogens. They can be killed by high temperatures for a longer period. An infected plant that does not go through this process will potentially bring different diseases to your garden. Because of that, always be familiar with the conditions of the compost pile.

Bonus Tip: Ask for Help

Maintaining your garden can be an entertaining activity. Some people do that because it relaxes them. Yet, it might happen that we sometimes simply do not have time for that. Despite that, some people do not have the necessary knowledge. We do believe that tips from our list will help you understand things better. Yet, there are many more things you should worry about. For instance, tree trimming and stump removal are two duties that require extra effort. If this seems like a tough challenge for you, you might want to check treeserviceroseville.com. There you can find certain services that will make your garden healthy.