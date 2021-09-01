5 Rules For Your Wrist: How to Wear Wrist Watches?

In many ways, watches are timeless. Though they tick, tick, tick as the seconds pass by, their style and heritage are never lost. For many of us, our watches hold a special place in our hearts.

But how to wear wristwatches? Well, a lot of people ask this question. You wouldn’t want to be seen wearing a luxury timepiece on the wrong wrist, now would you?

As experts in watches, we’ve compiled a nice little guide for you.

1. Which Hand Should You Wear Your Watch On?

Men that had joined the army didn’t want their wristwatches to get damaged, so they chose to wear them on the hand they didn’t use. For most people, this was the left hand.

Up until World War I, most men didn’t wear watches. At the time, timepieces were considered a feminine accessory. Instead, men carried pocket watches with them. As you can easily imagine, carrying those massive pocket watches on the field wouldn’t have been an easy task. The few men who actually wore wristwatches also chose to wear them on their left or non-dominant hand as well.

Also, if you’re planning on buying luxury watches online, you should know that they are mostly built for your left hand, or at least this is the case when it comes to men’s watches. If you wear them on the opposite hand, their needle dial or crown is going to dig into your wrist, which can be annoying. If the crown or needle dial isn’t too big, then you may as well continue wearing them on the left.

With that said, a luxury timepiece can be worn on any of your wrists, which means there isn’t any rule to follow here.

2. Can Watches Be Worn Upside Down?

Well, should they? As it turns out, people prefer to wear their watches upside down because this shields them from your environment. For instance, if you were a hunter, having the face of the wristwatch towards the inside of your wrist would be beneficial for the cause. Imagine light bouncing off your watch’s display, giving away your location.

If a hunter wears his watch upside down, it would also prevent them from blinding themselves when the sun is low, and they are about to take a shot. Sure, doing so is going to make them look a little strange, but there is going to be a good reason for it.

Furthermore, if you have been worried about not giving enough time to a loved one, wearing your watch upside down is going to be a smart move. You see, since you won’t be checking the time every few minutes, you wouldn’t accidentally seem as if you were bored with the company.

Don’t believe us? The Prime Minister of India does this for the exact same reason!

3. How Do You Check a Watch’s Fit?

How well a luxury timepiece fits can be determined not by the size of the case but based on the length of the strap. One way to tell whether a watch is too tight is if it leaves a mark. There are also some cases where your watch wouldn’t seem too tight, but it may be causing you a lot of discomfort. This could be because the watch may be blocking your blood circulation, and if you’ve experienced this before, you’ll know just how painful it can be.

In contrast, you may also be wondering how to check whether a watch is loose. To answer your question, if you can fit a finger in between your arm and your strap, then the answer will be yes, your watch is a loose fit.

Watches that have metal bracelets are the hardest to resize. If you need to resize a metal strap, you will have to sit with a watchmaker to either add or remove links in the bracelet. Depending on the shop that you visit, you may have to pay for the additional service.

4. Is Your Watch Supposed to Swallow Your Wrist?

A watch with a small or large case shouldn’t really affect how well it fits, but a dip in either extreme could cause the watch to look ugly. This is especially true when it comes to timepieces that have abnormally large cases. As a result, it may seem as if a child is wearing his fathers’ watch.

If your watch’s case is anywhere below 40 mm or 1.57 inches, it will most likely be considered small. However, if they are sized over 43 mm or 1.69 inches, they will be considered large.

5. How to Know Whether Your Watch is Comfortable?

It doesn’t matter how great your watch looks; you should wear a watch if it feels uncomfortable. You will always keep staring, prodding, or probing at it.

You should consider how your watch physically feels. Even though leather feels like a classic choice, it will not necessarily feel good against your skin. Also, if your watch’s crown is at the 3’o o’clock position, you wouldn’t find it particularly fun to wear as well. It will keep slamming into the bones of your wrist, which could be really uncomfortable for those who have an active lifestyle.

Now that we’ve introduced you to some rules for picking luxury watches online, it’s time for us to sign off. But before we bid adieu to our readers, we would like to introduce them to a watch that checks all the rules we’ve mentioned in this guide.

