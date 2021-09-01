Tips For Choosing an Adwords Agency – 2021 Guide

You must understand that a PPC campaign involves hard work and can be frustrating at times. If you hire an Adwords agency to take on the work for you, you can have the peace of mind that, that part of your marketing strategy is being looked after. With all said and done you still have to hire the right agency for you and your business. Below we take a look at some tips to consider when choosing the right Adwords agency for you.

Choosing a Premier Google Partner

When choosing an Adwords agency one of the first things you need to look for is whether they are a ‘Premier Google Partner’ and not just simply a ‘Google Partner’. Many agencies have relationships and partnerships with Google with a very limited few who are Premier Google Partners. These are the agencies to look out for. They can deliver the best results for the budget you may have. Partnering with a Premier Google Partner is better for your business as they are the leaders in their field. This can only have a very positive effect on your business and business profile.

Is The Agency Transparent?

When it comes to working with any partner, you need to know that they are transparent with the work they are doing for your company. From cost, performance, status and analytics, the agency you partner with should be transparent. After all, they have access to a lot of information regarding your business. Take into account that they will have access to your campaigns and websites, so transparency is paramount. The agency you choose needs to be open and honest about everything from the work they are doing for you and the money they are spending on your campaigns. No one likes a cloak and dagger approach from an agency as honesty breeds confidence.

The Reporting

When considering an agency, you should take into account that they will provide regular reporting and analytics. An agency should connect both your Google Ads account and analytical accounts. Analytics is the best way to see how your ads are performing. They provide valuable insights and also can influence future adverts. A good agency should provide you with monthly detailed reports which should include trends, future targeting, what is and is not working and where they will improve.

The Agency Should Be In Continuous Communication

Communication is paramount and is a key component of any working relationship. A good agency will be in regular communication with you. They should keep you updated with what is happening and any issues that may occur. When you choose to work with an agency, you are working together to get the best results possible as it is reflective of you both. They are certain things you should regularly discuss, and these will cover Google updates, website changes, algorithm changes, performance, wins, losses and areas for improvement. All of this will help build a stronger relationship as well as an element of trust when working together and communicating regularly. Working on a PPC campaign is a collaborative effort between you and the agency. You need to discuss account status and changes, website changes, and Google updates, as well as campaign performance and results.

It Must Be a Near Perfect Match

As with any business relationship, you have to fit well together and be moving in the same direction. It is best to identify what kind of relationship with the agency you are looking for and what goals you feel they could achieve. Don’t be blindsided by a proposal and try and find out more about the agency if you can. Check reviews or ask previous or current clients about the agency. Lower cost doesn’t mean you will get the best PPC for your business. Transparency is key as well as honesty from an agency. If you can work well together then the future for your business will look bright. Don’t be afraid to ask questions no matter how trivial you may think they are.

If you choose to seek help with your PPC campaign from an agency, they will help improve your PPC campaign beyond no end. As we have discussed, choose an agency that will be transparent with you, that provides detailed reports, is always in communication with you and puts your business’s best interests first. When you begin your PPC strategy, set out your goals and business needs and are met by the agency you choose. In the end, you want a fruitful and constructive relationship that can only reflect well upon both your businesses.

It is important to trust your PPC agency, and know that they will deliver the results. But don’t aim too high and PPC can be a long ball game, so patience is key here. You are hoping that they can increase your business’s profile and sales.

