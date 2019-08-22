How Using A Menstrual Cup Can Get You Pregnant Faster?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is an excellent first move to optimize the fertility of women to take better care of their bodies. But what else can women do to enhance their child’s chances? For a female who wishes to get pregnant, the most significant recommendation is to get to understand her body, particularly her menstrual cycle.

However, women can also fasten their pregnancy by doing small things such as wearing a menstrual cup instead of pads. This article talks about the menstrual cup and how it can help you to get pregnant faster.

What is Pregnancy?

The condition of carriage within the female body of a growing embryo or fetus. Positive findings on an over-the-counter urine test can indicate this condition and confirm it through a blood test, ultrasound, fetal heartbeat detection, or an X-ray.

Pregnancy lasts approximately nine months, measured from the last menstrual period (LMP) of the woman. It is divided into trimesters, each lasting nearly three months.

How Can Pregnancy Happen?

Sperm required to satisfy an egg for pregnancy to occur. Two significant steps must be taken before pregnancy can start. During ovulation, an egg must be released and fertilized by a sperm cell. Pregnancy begins from a medical point of perspective when a fertilized egg implants into the uterus wall. As the egg develops into an embryo, then into a fetus, pregnancy continues.

What Is A Menstrual Cup?

A menstrual cup is a reusable, bell-shaped cup made of medical-grade silicone which is used as an alternative to pads during a woman’s menstruation. A menstrual cup is put inside the vaginal cavity, and when safely fitted, the menstrual fluid (blood) is collected (instead of absorbed). Most reusable menstrual cups are produced of rubber or silicone of medical grade.

Can You Really Get Pregnant With Menstrual Cups Faster?

Moms around the world used menstrual cups as they TTC — and may have helped them get pregnant quicker by swearing the approach. When you decide it’s time to pull the goalie, get down to company, and create a child, you and your partner are likely to be open to attempting a range of methods, whether from medical literature or the stories of ancient wives.

Sure, you’ve heard of placing your feet in the air or perhaps even eating high fats when you’re attempting to get pregnant, but one of the most trendy TTC tricks right now might very well use a menstrual cup.

The device is commonly known as an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to tampons, but creative females started buzzing about using the cups to conceive through word of mouth and the web. Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn, female health specialist, and author of She-ology: Women’s Intimate Health’s Definitive Guide. Period testifies to the reality that as part of their TTC plan, many couples who are attempting to get pregnant quicker or want to prevent spending money on costly fertility treatments are using menstrual cups.

“It is one technique to have sex and to have your partner ‘ pull out’ to put sperm into a menstrual cup”, suggests Dr. Ross. “Others have sex and insert a menstrual cup into the vagina instantly to guarantee that the sperm remains in a location near the uterus entrance.” Couples using artificial insemination may also use the technique, Dr. Ross notes.

According to Dr. Ross, the device could support your design attempts. “There are millions of sperm swimming in every ejaculate”, she notes. A menstrual cup complete of sperm enables the sperm to move only in one direction and towards the egg. The cervical mucus connected with ovulation allows the sperm to swim through the cervix and ultimately the uterus to the fallopian tube where the egg is fertilized. It only requires one sperm to enter the egg to allow fertilization.

Takeaway

To bring another life here on earth is maybe the most significant achievement that a woman can do. It is why there are a lot of ways that a woman will do just to make her pregnancy possible. And this method will really help you; however, do not forget to consult your doctor before doing any strategies to conceive. Your safety must be your top priority.