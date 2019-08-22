Main Reasons Why Your Partner Isn’t Still Interested in You

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whether you are in a new relationship or are just got a new partner, it is vital to be able to realize when the actions of your partner cause for concern. You might have a feeling that he/she is slowly pulling away or growing distant, but how can you be so sure?

The good thing is that there are warning signs that can help you determine if your partner has lost interest, so you don’t have to remain in the dark regarding their shady behavior.

Knowing that the individual you are in love with no longer has any attraction towards you can be tough to manage and hard to process. Maybe you have a gut feeling that something is wrong with your relationship, or you notice that the energy between both of you has shifted.

There may be other reasons why you feel the way you do, and at times, it doesn’t have anything to do with your relationship. It is difficult to figure out why someone suddenly loses interest in a relationship and what next to do.

Reasons why your partner is losing interest:

1. It was lust

You know how friends spoke against you going into the relationship, but you went ahead because you had a strong feeling towards someone, but then it wears off? That happens. At times, if your partner loses interest in you, it is because unfortunately, the love wasn’t there, to begin with. Lust always fades, and there is no foundation to build on it. This can be annoying, but it’s the truth.

2. They still hold a grudge

At times, when you hurt someone, they find it difficult to let it go. Although it may seem like the issue has been resolved, they can internalize the whole scenario and begin growing distant until they totally shut you down. There are some things that are just difficult to get over.

3. They suddenly have changed

Everybody can change, it is not that complicated. But sometimes, those changes can mean they are not just interested anymore or are not looking forward to the same things as you are.

A partner that is no more interested has evolved. It is common for two individuals to date and separate for no good reason. There was no fight, but perhaps one of them evolved and realized that the person they’ve changed now.

4. Something else is now a priority

Not every individual prioritize relationships. If a hobby or a job takes over, they will put their relationship on hold, and their interest in their partner will deteriorate. Maybe it is a huge passion, or their attention jumping from one place to the other, but it is difficult to endure.

5. They meet someone new

At times, particularly during the early phases of the relationship, they could start seeing someone else. That can be sad, but now you have a good reason why they have changed towards you.

There are a lot of tools that can help you to catch a cheating spouse.

6. They get scared of commitment

Not everybody is looking forward to settling down. Some people might become dragged into the thrills of a new friendship or relationship. And then they suddenly get uncomfortable. They ask themselves, do I want to be with only one person for the rest of my life – this particular person? The fear of commitment is always looking for new victims, so it is not difficult to lose interest when such phobia sets in.

7. You have changed

Maybe you’ve evolved into a different person, one that you’re much happier with. Your partner might not automatically be okay with the new you. That’s totally fine. When their interest fades, don’t be scared to let the relationship go and get someone who has an interest in you.

8. Communication is cut off

Have you changed how often you talk to them? Maybe you used to text all the time, but now the correspondences are less and far between. If they keep wondering when they’re going to hear from then again, the next thing they might say to you is they want a breakup.

9. You put your friends before them

At a point in your relationship, you two were inseparable and always put each other first. Now, you are always with your friends, more than you are with your partner.

Although friends shouldn’t be completely ditched; but it is important to maintain a balance in a relationship. If you spend more time with friends than with your partner, that could bleed over into other areas of the relationship.

Generally, you have to pay attention to their behavior such as indifference, lack of passion, and jealousy. If you still have doubts, check their messengers and social networks with the help of Spokeo.com, which is a search service that focuses on finding the social media profiles of people by making use of reverse phone lookup, reverse email lookup and people search.

They can help you easily determine if your partner is having another affair. You can find out hidden social media accounts, some other mail addresses and also some criminal records of phone number owner.

Conclusion

There may be a lot of reasons why your partner started to build a distance between you two. Sometimes, the main reason is hardly determined, and it is better to ask your spouse directly about the situation.