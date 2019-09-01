I Want To Go To There: Marina Bay Sands’ Ridiculous Infinity Pool

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When I saw a picture of the infinity pool at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, it became an instant addition to my travel bucket list. Perched on the roof of the 57-story hotel, the pool offers breathtaking views, luxurious sunbathing, and intensive exposure therapy for anyone who suffers from a simultaneous fear of heights and water. According to the hotel’s rate calendar, on rare occasions rooms can be had for $379 a night, which means someday I will split the cost of lodging with 12 friends and we will take turns daring each other to swim up to the edge. Care to join us?

