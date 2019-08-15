Top 6 destinations you need to see before you die

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is a huge world out there to be explored – so huge that it may be a very hard task to decide which places you should visit throughout your lifetime. From man-made masterpieces to natural wonders, from cityscapes to wildlife, the choices seem endless. But do not let indecision get you down, or even worse, delay the plan of your next trip.

To help you decide we made a list of the top must-visit places in the world. Pick any of these and you will not go wrong.

Rio de Janerio

Known as the Marvelous City, or Cidade Maravilhosa, Rio de Janeiro has many dramatic landmarks and a lot of beautiful beaches. The most iconic landmark in the city is the world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue that overlooks the whole city. The amazing museums, exceptional architecture, galleries, restaurants, the thriving metropolitan area is what makes this one of the most amazing places in the world.

Machu Picchu

Perched just on the edge of a mountain high in the Andes is the Lost City of the Incas, a location so remote that it remained hidden from conquerors until it was discovered in the 20th century. Macchu Picchu is a stunning wonder, from its fascinating history too is inspiring natural splendor. Visitors can do a multiple-day trek to reach the site, or they can ride a bus up to the top through a winding road.

Galápagos Islands

Located just 500 miles off the coast of Ecuador, the Galápagos Islands and its surrounding water are a biological marine preserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a national park. This area’s abundance of unique species and raw beauty, like the giant tortoise, make it a nature lover’s perfect place to visit. Charles Darwin conducted his researches here in the early 1840s that contributed considerably to his famous theory of evolution.

Torres del Paine National Park

One of the facts that makes the Torres del Paine National Park so fascinating is that there are more sheep n than people. The granite spires of the Paine massif tower over the churning rivers, green valleys, icy blue lakes, icebergs, and glaciers. In addition to the mystique, this place is also one of the most inhospitable places on the plants because of its heavy winds that can knock 200-pound animals to the ground.

Iceland

It thinks everyone can say with complete confidence that there simply isn’t any other place in this world like Iceland. From active volcanoes to waterfalls, from hot spring to glaciers. This land is simply a compilation of all of the planet’s extremes. The country is such a magical visual spectacle that it is hard to decide where you should begin your visit. Fortunately, Iceland is pretty famous for catering their tourists properly.

Paris

The Louvre, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Eiffel Tower are all located in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Paris. This city is like living history and a museum of stunning architecture. The City of Lights should be everyone’s bucket list destination.