I Want To Go To There: Saint Lucia’s Hotel Chocolat

As if a gorgeous boutique hotel tucked into the rainforest of a Caribbean island could get any more perfect, what if that hotel was chocolate themed? Such a wonderland exists, and it’s called Hotel Chocolat, a luxurious lodging option on the island of St. Lucia, operated by a gourmet chocolate company of the same name. In addition to an infinity pool and speedboat taxi to the beaches, Hotel Chocolat partners with St. Lucian farmers to harvest local cocoa, which is used liberally in the hotel’s spa treatments and restaurant menu. A cacoa oil massage followed by a fresh cacao bellini on the balcony? Yes, please! Guests can also tour the estate’s cocoa groves, pick ripe pods off the trees, and make their own chocolate bars. At $500 a night, Hotel Chocolat is a “maybe if I win the lottery” option for most of us, but definitely a fun destination to dream about on a rainy Monday, no?

