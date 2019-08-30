Fun Things To Do In Sacramento

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are lots of great places to visit in the United States, and Sacramento certainly falls into this category. No matter whether you are planning on having a vacation here or you are going to move to Sacramento with the help of a company like AtlantMovers, it is good to know what fun things there are to do in the area. So, let’s take a look at some of the best suggestions…

Two Rivers

Why not start with a little bit of alcohol? If you feel like enjoying a bit of downtime, you will definitely enjoy taking a trip to Two Rivers Cider Co. Here, there are 15 different types of cider for you to enjoy. This includes fruity choices, for example, pomegranate and huckleberry. You also have several dry apple ciders, as well as plenty of other options too.

American River Parkway

In between two rivers, you will find the American River Parkway. This is in between the Sacramento River and American River. You will find lots of amazing bike trails for everyone to enjoy here. This is no exaggeration either; there are 32 miles of bike trails for people to make the most of.

Leland Stanford Mansion State Park

The Leland Stanford Mansion was built originally in 1856. It used to be the home of Leland Stanford. He is the co-founder of Stanford University and the former governor of the establishment too. Today, people can enjoy guided tours of the Victorian mansion. These tours are offered daily from 10 am until 5 pm.

Scout Living

If you are a fan of shopping, you definitely need to take a trip to Scout Living while you are in Sacramento. This is one of the vintage stores in the city. It is a paradise for anyone who loves mid-century modern items. You can expect vintage clothing, Danish modern pieces, and much more. If you are a fan of design, you are definitely going to enjoy spending a few hours here.

Old Sacremento State Historic Park

Old Sacramento will take you back to the pioneer days. This was developed through the Gold Rush of the late 1840s. You can expect original landmarks, like the firehouse and schoolhouse, as well as preserved historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and plank sidewalks too.

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Last but not least, we have Effie Yeaw Nature Center. You will find this situated on the banks of the American River. Not only is this a beautiful part of Sacramento but there is plenty to see and do here too. The nature trails here are great. Plus, you will see a lot of amazing wildlife on your travels too, including wild turkeys, woodpeckers, and deer.

As you can see, there are lots of fun and exciting things to do while you are in Sacramento. Hopefully, you now have plenty of different ideas for the next time you visit or you are looking for something to do in this part of California.