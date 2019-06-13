I Want To Go To There: The Sparkling Turquoise Pool Hidden Underneath Paris

June 13, 2019

This serene scene isn’t a buried relic from the Roman Empire or a magical underground fairy beach (which was my first thought, honestly), it’s actually a reservoir buried under one of the busiest, most crowded cities in the world.

Built in 1874, the tank lies undisturbed beneath the streets in the south of Paris and still supplies about 1/5th of the city’s population with fresh, clean water. It’s obviously closed off to the public to maintain its pristine quality, but oh, what I wouldn’t give to go for a dip…

Last modified: June 13, 2019

