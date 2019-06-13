10 Ways To Get A Woman Into Bed

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every woman has that magic button that, when pushed, gets her instantly in the mood for sexy times. We asked 10 women to share what makes their panties drop, without fail.

1. Have The Right Words: “Tell me I’m beautiful. Tell me I’m hot. Tell me I’m amazing. Then, I’m easy.” —Kelly

2. Take A Bite: “I’m boring with a ‘True Blood’ fetish—grab a handful of hair and bite me on the neck.” —Jenn

3. Pay Lip Service: “Be a good kisser. It’s pretty much as simple as that. I’m fairly choosy about who I allow to stick their tongue down my throat, but once that line is crossed, the only thing that will pull me back from the point of no return—the peen precipice if you will—is a dude who slobbers all over my face or has wicked halitosis.” —Lee

4. Get In The Kitchen: “Cook a great dinner for me. I’m talking good background music, a unique dish, a bottle or two of wine, maybe some flowers on the table (a clean apartment is a must, of course), a chocolate something for dessert, and I’m all yours.” —Amber

5. Use Your Hands: “Start with a foot massage, then ease into a back massage. Give me little kisses on the inside of my thighs, my neck and my breasts. And I’ll be putty in your hands.” —Carrie

6. Take Charge: “Planning a date from start to finish gets me in the mood instantly. Knowing you took the time to ensure we have a fun time together outside the bedroom, gets me amped to have a good time in the bedroom when we’re done. Only I’ll take charge of that one.” —Maggie

7. Flirt: “Sometimes when you’ve been in a relationship for a long time, the anticipation of seeing each other goes away. If a dude I’ve been with for awhile manages to recapture that early spark by sending me suggestive texts or touching me on the sly while we’re out in public, I will tear his clothes off when we get home like we’ve just gone on our third date.” —Emily

8. Be Patient: “Just don’t be pushy, as nothing is more of a turnoff than when a dude seems to expect it and gets cranky when it’s not happening. Be awesome and patient and hot, and eventually it’ll happen.” —Katrina

9. Get Competitive: “Maybe this is juvenile, but I love a challenge—literally. Dare me to beat you at pool, take me bowling and be amazed by my killer skills, and offer to give me whatever I want. If I win, will get you what you want too.”—Megan

10. Go Down: “Uh, oral sex, obviously. I am physically incapable of not boning if a dude goes down on me first. Fact.” —Annie

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry