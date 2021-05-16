Improve Your Health With Idaho Mountain Biking

There are many health benefits of mountain biking that go beyond physical activity. The mental health benefits of mountain biking include spending time in nature and getting a break from everyday life. Mountain bikers get to enjoy the mountain views, the fresh air, and all the great bike trails Idaho has to offer. It also helps build strong relationships with those who live within walking distance including neighbors, schoolmates, or friends.

Mountain Biking In Idaho

Idaho offers numerous mountain biking opportunities for anyone looking to get into mountain biking. Biking trails are plentiful, and the bike paths take visitors through beautiful landscapes in Idaho’s various mountain ranges like the Sawtooth Mountains, Payette National Forest, Boise Ridge Mountain Bike Park, White Cloud Peak Wilderness Area (Idaho), Pioneer Mountains, and more.

Tamarack Resort Mountain Biking Trail System

According to tamarackidaho.com, one top mountain biking destination is Tamarack Resort, which is nestled in the beautiful Payette National Forest. The resort sits on a mountain plateau overlooking Idaho’s Valley of Lakes and offers over 200 miles of bike trails for visitors to explore. Tamarack boasts of some of the best mountain biking in Idaho and is a popular destination for many mountain bikers looking to get away from it all.

Mountain bikers get to enjoy the mountain views, the fresh air, and all the great bike trails Idaho has to offer.

Tamarack is a quick drive from Boise and delivers extensive trails for bikers of all levels. Tamarack ski resort is quickly growing as a mountain biking destination with riders coming from all over the Pacific Northwest to experience Idaho’s premier mountain bike resort.

Idaho: A Mountain Bikers Paradise

There are so many great places in Idaho for mountain bikers to explore, and Tamarack Resort offers some of the best trails around. With 200 miles of terrain at your disposal, there is no end to what you can do on two wheels. Mountain bikes have been part of life here since long before it was cool; In fact, Tamarack was one of the first resorts in North America (and maybe even the world) that made riding down hills on purpose an actual sport. Today, the Tamarack bike park remains committed to providing challenging routes while keeping them open enough for newcomers as well.

The Sawtooth Mountain Range, located just south of Boise, has tons of great biking paths that offer views from cliffs hundreds or sometimes thousands of feet above mountain lakes below, and even smaller mountain-top towns.

Boise Ridge Mountain Bike Park

Idaho also boasts one of the longest single-track bike parks in North America with nearly 60 miles worth of interconnected loops at Boise Ridge Mountain Bike Park (BRMTB). BRMTB features diverse terrain including some steep hills as well as plenty of flat ground for beginners or novice riders looking to gain more confidence before taking on steeper hills that are a little more challenging.

This course offers a wide variety of loops and trails to keep riders occupied for hours on end, or they can opt to take the shuttle down from the mountain if their legs are feeling tired. And because Boise Ridge is located just minutes away from downtown Boise, it’s easy to make your way back into town when you’re ready for food and drink.

There are tons more bike-friendly places in Idaho worth checking out as well: Payette Lake State Park has over 20 miles of biking trails with plenty of spots along the way where people can stop off at lookout points, picnic tables, restrooms, etc., while McCall Bike Park features 12 miles of downhill mountain bike trail that includes jumps up tall ledges and other obstacles.

Beyond experiencing the outdoors and getting away from the business of everyday life, mountain biking offers numerous health benefits. It is a great sport for people of all ages, not just because it offers an active form of exercise that’s easy on the joints and muscles. Mountain bikers also have access to some amazing views (if you’re lucky enough to find your mountain bike trail with scenic vistas) which can be very calming and therapeutic. In fact, studies show that mountain biking in particular has been linked with lower levels of anxiety than other sports like running or indoor cycling.

With both the physical and mental benefits of mountain biking, it’s no wonder that that sport is increasing rapidly and Idaho mountain bike trails are filling up fast.