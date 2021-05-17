Healthy Catering Ideas to Make Your Event a Success

Are you creating an event and want to ensure that it is memorable and enjoyable for your guests? One thing you can concentrate on to do this is catering. After all, the stomach is the way to a person’s heart!

One complaint that is common when it comes to catering is that there are not a lot of healthy options. A lot of the time, there is a focus on quick and convenient foods and this is not what everyone wants. So, let’s take a look at some ideas for healthy catering that are going to make your event a success.

Seafood for Starter

A lot of people enjoy seafood because it is a tasty starter. In particular, food such as prawns and salmon work well for starter dishes, as well as some fun options like oyster. Of course, fish is generally a healthy option when they are not loaded with calorific dressings. So, you can offer some healthy options for starters that are going to satisfy your guests. Just watch what the fish is dressed in.

Offer Make-Your-Own Stations

Having set meals means that guests have little control when it comes to what they are eating. While they can choose a meal option, they cannot control portion size or the food they really want. But, you can change this and offer healthier options by having make-your-own stations at an event. This means that guests can have a fun experience putting together their meals. They have the freedom to choose how much of certain foods they want, whether they want to have more protein or smaller general portions. A lot of guests like make-your-own stations because they choose how healthy their plate is.

Light Alcohol Options

A lot of events are going to serve alcohol. Indeed, people like to have a drink but there are not a lot of healthier options on the menu. But, you can change this. Now, there are a lot of lighter alcoholic beverages you can offer. This includes light beer and lager, which is lower in calories, as well as offering less alcohol. There are also alcohol-free selections out there for anyone that wants to enjoy the atmosphere but not drink. Do not forget that not everyone wants to drink at an event. This means that it is beneficial to have other options available, such as fresh water and fresh juices.

Offer Fruit Arrangements

Fruit is always a colorful and interesting healthy alternative at an event. But, it can sometimes be a little boring if it is simply offered as a fruit bowl. To make things interesting and to ensure guests are drawn to your healthy catering, you can have fruit arrangements. This is going to bring some fun and excitement to meals. The fruit sculptures will be the talk of the event and make everyone smile. HouseofPartyPlanning.com can help you choose some fantastic catering companies that are going to provide you with a wide variety of healthy food and beverages you are looking for to make your day special.

Put Sauces and Dressings on the Side

One complaint that is heard a lot at events and even in restaurants is that there is too much sauce or dressing on a dish. This is something that people do not like if they are trying to be healthy. So, a way to avoid this is offering sauces and dressings on the side. Of course, this still gives people the option to enjoy one. But the key is that they can choose how much they put on their plate, whether they are building their own salad or enjoying a dish and want to cut down on the calories.

Offer Vegetarian and Vegan Options

There are more people that are following a vegetarian and vegan diet than ever before. Of course, this is something that you have to cater for at your event. But, it can be good to expand the choice when it comes to vegetarian and vegan options. This is a good way to offer healthy foods and allow anyone to try these dishes. You may be surprised at how many people want to try these options when they are on a health kick.

Go for Organic and Local

The way people are eating is changing. Now, a lot of people want to know where their food is coming from. This is the type of information you can provide to your guests and to ensure that your catering is a success. Thus, you can partner with local farmers and other caterers that are going to provide you with fresh food from the surrounding area. This is something that a lot of guests will appreciate. To keep options healthy, you can also offer organic produce, which will appeal to people.

Ice Cream Shots

Let’s face it, there are not a lot of desserts out there that are designed to be healthy. They are the part that a lot of people look forward to. But, you can cut back on the portion sizes so that guests can make healthier choices. Namely, you can offer ice cream shots for dessert at your event. This is going to allow your guests to enjoy a bite size dessert so that they do not miss out. But, it avoids them overindulging and being annoyed with themselves later. Thus, you can offer healthy portions and avoid the huge dessert plates that can leave guests feeling bloated and uncomfortable.

Cut desserts into Quarters

Again, offering bite size options for desserts is preferred to large portions when people are trying to be healthy. This allows your guests to still enjoy a taste of their favorite dessert but not to go overboard. Thus, you can cut tasty desserts into quarters. For those that want to have more, they can. But, it means that those that are trying to make healthier choices, they can still enjoy some but without overindulging. Therefore, you are creating smaller portion sizes that can encourage everyone to be mindful of dessert.