From Reviews to Lifehacks: 7 Ideas for Student Blogs

If you want to create a blog, you might have started strategizing already. But have you ever thought about what is the biggest challenge of it? Of course, in the beginning, you are likely to encounter a wide range of issues. To launch your own blog, you first need to take care of numerous preparatory and technical matters. And that’s even before you think about monetizing it.

However, even that’s not the hardest part. Many established bloggers will agree that the most difficult thing is to choose the right topic.

At this point, it may not seem so hard to pick the main theme for your online journal. However, one thing that many beginners don’t realize is that this choice will have a significant impact on the future success of your blog. Make a mistake, and you risk failing beyond recovery. Thus, the stakes are pretty high.

If you are a student and currently searching for some awesome blog ideas, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we are going to share some of the best topics you can consider. Read on to find out what are the most engaging, helpful, and popular themes for students’ blogs!

Top 7 Topic Ideas for Student Bloggers

Today, sharing unique ideas, stories, and tips through web content is a popular way to showcase your creativity. And have you thought about how much money you can make? Anyone can blog. But, not everyone can succeed.

If you want to run a web resource not just as a hobby, but actually want to achieve something with its help, then you should approach the choice of a core idea with decent attention. To help you get started, we’ve prepared some nice ideas you can look at.

1. Essay Writing Services Reviews

If you want to create something that will be really helpful for your target audience (in particular, students), then you can create a blog with writing services reviews. Use some popular sites like nocramming.com as an example.

You can study different writing services and share an unbiased opinion with your fellow students. Be sure that such content will bring real value!

Besides, once your blog gets popular, writing services will start reaching out to you with promotional deals and commercial offers. That will help you deal with your own assignments easier while earning money!

2. Travel Diary

Pretty much everybody dreams about traveling the world. No wonder why travel blogs are so popular among users of all ages. So, here is one more idea you can consider. If you love traveling and discovering new things, why not share your experiences with a wide audience?

Also, you can make it more focused on students to make your content even more helpful to your peers. For example, share useful tips on how to save money on traveling, where students should go, etc. Now, with distance learning, travelling while studying has become even easier. Just pick a few places without entry restrictions and travel away!

3. Lifestyle

Another popular niche these days is lifestyle. This one covers a huge range of topics and basically focuses on describing your day-to-day life and experience. And the biggest benefit of this idea is that most students will easily relate to your stories. That will help you connect to the audience and bring you their love and loyalty.

If you are one of those students who are conscious about the quality of their lives and you have some great tips to share with others, this could be a perfect topic for you!

4. Health and Fitness

It is no secret that students often don’t take their health too seriously. But, if that’s not you, it can be a great idea to share your point of view with the rest. Health and fitness can cover a whole range of topics, including nutrition, sports, active living, and much more. And all these topics are trending today!

Share your daily journey of improving your mind and body and who knows, maybe you’ll inspire some people to do the same! You can share your workouts, meal plans or healthy snacks. Just make sure to put a disclaimer saying you’re not a medical professional, but just sharing your journey.

5. Craft

Are you into any sort of craft? Do you enjoy DIYs and are pretty good at it? If you answer yes, here you have another idea for your own resource.

People love blogs that focus on DIY and Crafts. Such resources often get lots of traffic and can bring their owners a good, stable income.

6. Entertainment

This topic may not be right for everyone, but we have to admit that everything related to the entertainment industry has the potential to generate income. You can write about celebrity gossip, show-business news, game reviews, or anything else. If you are into entertainment and pop culture, this can be a good option for you.

7. Student Life Hacks

Finally, if you are a student who wants to start a blog, but has no idea what to focus on, it can make pretty good sense to write about something you are a real expert in – about student life.

Life hacks are a very popular form of content. You can write about tips and tricks for pretty much anything including budgeting, coping with homework, surviving in a dorm, making new friends, and so on.

The Bottom Line

The choice of a niche can pre-determine the success of your blog. A good central topic should bring value to readers, be engaging, and entertaining. But, the main key to success is to write about something you are personally interested in.

Hopefully, you will find the ideas from this article worth consideration. But, at the end of this article, we would like to give you one more tip – choose something that you are well-versed and genuinely interested in. If you will find something that interests you, your chances of success will increase!