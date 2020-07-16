Reasons to Implement Human Resources Software

Companies are made by the people who work in them, from the highest to the lowest position are indispensable for the proper functioning of a company, workers influence the product, customers and the image of the company. Each worker is a vital part of the company and represents it since their work reflects the company’s values.

Human resources cannot be underestimated as a disposable entity since every hiring and training of a worker is an investment of time and money, especially if it is invested in a considerable period of training. For this reason, the aim is for each member of staff to carry out their work efficiently and following the company’s objectives. Still, to do this, the selection process for each employee must be carried out with dedication and attention to their abilities and conditions.

The human resources department is in charge of hiring new employees, the first and main filter to obtain good workers, and it is their responsibility to manage with people to reach together successful forms of organization. Human Resources is in charge of the administration and management of employees, but its administrative work consumes most of its obligations, especially the recruitment processes.

The recruitment process involves a great deal of dedication due to the filtering that must be done among the applicants. Sometimes it even consists of the review of hundreds of resumes, a physically and mentally exhausting process to perform.

However, curriculum screening is as important as it is necessary since otherwise, you could not have the right candidates to move on to the next stages of selection.

Due to this problem in the administration, human resources software has been implemented that proceeds to the automation of numerous processes such as curriculum screening, making many processes faster and easier. This type of software is specially designed for the human resources area, having the necessary tools to be supported in the department.

Advantages of implementing human resources software

The digitalization of human resources is a reality that more and more companies are implementing, especially large companies such as transnationals. However, it is an ideal software also for SMEs, any company that annually makes the use of this software benefits several companies. But how does it work?

The ATS or Applicant Tracking Systems are software that automates the process of recruiting suitable candidates. The best example would be Bizneo HR which has all the tools required in an ATS and whose efficiency is proven by its many users. ATSs work in the cloud-connected to ERPs, work with Big Data and have procedures where they implement I.A as part of the digital tools needed for the company’s B.I.

Digitalization has changed the world and business is no exception. People leave large amounts of valuable information on the web and every company, large or small, must have a digital presence. The use of networks at a business level is not limited to marketing, using technology for company management and organization is increasingly a necessity rather than an option.

An ATS provides an advantage to the company as a way to save time and money since it performs procedures such as publishing job offers, receiving resumes and filtering the best applicants, all of which require time and personnel. But it is not only the company that benefits, but also the human resources workers, who, being freed from monotonous work, can spend their time in processes of analysis, planning and organization of employees.

Since the publication of the job offers the software is employing strategies as it publishes the job offers in the media where the profile of the employee that is looking for is found, students, professionals, freelance. This intelligent publishing method reduces low quality applications, added to the automatic filtering of resumes that do not meet the requirements, the filtering work leaves the best options for the positions.

Functions of an ATS

ATSs cover part of the recruitment cycle, but their functions are not limited to this, one of the main advantages is the collection of data and the ease of transmitting information between workers, these functions frequently used even if the recruitment process is not underway. The ATS can also be adapted to meet the demands or needs of automation and digitalization in the area of human resources of the hiring company. Its main functions would be the following.

Publication of job offers: The software carries out a series of publications on various platforms announcing the job offer. In this way, a greater reach is obtained by targeting more possible candidates. The post is also done in media where it is more feasible to find the profile you are looking for. Reception of resumes: Receives and stores the resumes of applicants, storing them and making them available for future hiring processes. Even if a person is not suitable for one position, it does not mean that he or she cannot be useful for another position. Storing the data of people interested in working in your company saves time. Curricular screen: Based on filters the best candidates for the position. This process is done by discarding for keywords, killer questions and filters. All items are pre-selected by the human resources team based on the analysis of what is required for the position. This leaves the human resources staff ready to interview the best candidates who have proven to be suitable for the position by passing all the filters, missing only a personal evaluation. Communication management: The software facilitates communication between the company and the employees, as well as between the members of the work team, even allowing the evaluation of various aspects from separate locations in real-time. Performance Management: The software can perform performance management for each area or track new employees, as well as evaluate the effectiveness of processes by weighting gains and losses of resources.

The digitalization of companies is an increasingly complete process that is absorbing monotonous work and automating it. Human resources personnel must be trained in the benefits of its application and adapted to the new working methods to achieve the objectives as a whole by improving efficiency.