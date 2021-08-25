The Importance of a Good Website Design

You’re making a website for your business to establish an online presence in the digital world. It’s an important thing to do because that’s where you reach the most people possible. If you have more traffic on your website, it will help with the growth of your business. That’s why having a website is important. But aside from the business side of things, you have to remember who you are making it for. A successful website benefits its users.

They must find the information they need, accessing the website should be easy and hassle free, and it should be easy on the eyes. Basically, you have to make sure that the content is complete with important information, the users should be able to browse and purchase your products easily, they should be able to avail your service through your site, and the website design has to be good.

There are multiple benefits to having a good looking website. For starters, the users will find it more enjoyable to view it and you leave your customers, clients, or patients a good impression which makes you memorable. The good user experience should always be a top priority when creating websites because if they don’t like your website, then chances are they won’t like your brand or business as well.

Also because it’s so easy to create beautiful websites now, there is almost no excuse to produce a non functioning and attractive website. Do remember that even though there are website creator engines online working with experts and professionals is always the better option. Sure it may add to the expense but you’re guaranteed with a well designed website that will leave you with good user reviews. In this article you will learn about the things that make a good website.

Branding

Branding is everything. Branding is your identity as a brand. One look at your website and the users have to associate the design with your brand. For example, for a brand like Coca Cola, of course the most dominant color on their website would be red, right? So it’s important that you know what vibe or style you are going for.

If you have a quirky and fun brand then that should appear on your web design. If you’re creating a website for the purpose of VetMatrix then maybe add illustrations of pets on the design. Colorful colors and fun graphics might be the way to go. If you’re creating a website for a law firm then the look has to be serious and you might want to avoid striking or bright colors.

To identify what branding works best for you, try to look at your target market. What will they relate to? What will they find visually appealing? What does your target market do and what do they enjoy doing? Why do they like your business? Studying your audience will easily tell you what they want to see from you.

Colors

This has been mentioned above. When creating any design color is so important. Each color symbolizes different meanings. The color that you choose should align with your brand’s identity. If you’re making a website for a bank, pick colors that symbolize trust or security. Other examples, red usually is associated with passion, white is associated with elegance, and black is associated with quality.

Typography and typeface

There are many different kinds of typefaces or fonts. Each kind has its own vibe. For Example for classy looking design, cursive typography is often used. For a serious website a serif font might be the way to go. Again, this is an element of design in your website that has to resonate with your brand’s identity. Using a wacky or playful font will not suit well if your business deals with something serious. Make sure that every detail that is put into the design of the website reflects on it’s personality.

Layout

Having a good layout makes the website look neat and organized. If everything is out of place it will look overwhelming and cluttered. You want your users to digest the information you put out easily. A simple and clean layout is usually the way to go. The structure of your website affects its usability. The users should be able to navigate through your website without any trouble. They should access the functions with no hassle which leads to making your website intuitive and easy to use.

User Testing

If you already have a website and you don’t know what to improve, conduct a user testing. A user testing will tell you what the users like or dislike about your website. Through knowing their feedback you can maintain what’s already good and change what needs changing. User testing tells you about the user experience. It will let you know whether your website is functioning well or non responsive. Does it have buttons or functions that don’t work, is it easy to navigate through the site, is it missing important features, and so on.

Visual Assets

Make sure that you use high quality pictures and videos. If there are any animations or illustrations make sure that it is well made. If the visual assets of your website are professional looking, it can greatly affect the overall look of your site when put together. That’s why it’s important to work with artists and designers because you are guaranteed to get incredible work.

It’s all about the quality and the details. All in all, the design of the website can establish the whole visual identity of a company or a business. If the correct layout, typeface, color, and visual elements are used, it can make a website visually appealing.

First impressions matter. When people search for your company and open your website, you want them to stay on the site. It takes seconds for a user to decide if they want to exit the tab. The longer they stay on the site, the more they will know about your business and that is how you attract clients and customers.