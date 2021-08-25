Do Trees Add Value to Your Property?

Do trees increase property value? This is one question that people often ask, especially when they are concerned about tree care costs. The answer may not be as straightforward as you would love because it depends on many things.

According to www.aaatrees.net, whether trees add value to your property depends on the health and species you use to grace your lawn. For instance, towering trees enhance the appearance of your home and increase your home’s value.

Accordingly, a property with flowering trees is not just beautiful but also attractive to buyers.

Do trees really increase property value?

There is no denying that the first thing people see when they come to your compound is a tree. Additionally, most renters add plants to their new apartments. These are not coincidences. Any living thing that grows in your compound can transform your home in many ways.

It is no surprise that trees create curb appeal and make your property more attractive to potential buyers (if you are selling).

In addition to this beauty aspect, trees offer shades that keep your home cool during the warm summer months and act as a buffer against solid and chilly winds. This may save you money on air conditioning and reduce costs on heating systems.

Buyers and renters love landscaping

Happy and healthy trees have monetary value in your property. According to research, buyers and renters prefer homes with trees compared to homes without trees. Accordingly, the same study found that trees can increase the value of your home by 7%.

Another study conducted in 2019 shows that 75% of real estate agents prefer homes with trees. The results indicate that well-landscaped properties are up to 10% more valuable than homes without landscaping.

How to add value to your property using trees

Trees reflect a long-term investment. Adding more trees to your home is a valuable strategy. However, there are ways to do it right to ensure that the trees you plant add value to your property.

Tree care and tree cost are some of the factors that determine whether the value of your home goes up or remains the same. It is essential to know that not all trees add value to your property. Therefore, you should know the suitable trees to plant.

Choosing the right trees to add value to your home

Before you plant any tree in your home, you have to consider the species and climate. In the end, you should also keep in mind the privacy, size, shade, and color of the tree. These aspects may determine whether the tree is valuable in your space or not.

Consult your arborist to find suitable tree species for your home. When buying trees for your property, go for named varieties that grow to a particular height to match your space. Here are some tree species that add value to your home.

● Crepe Myrtle

This is a deciduous tree with bright flowers that bloom between spring and summer. Crepe Myrtle grows up to seven meters high and is one of the trees that add value to your property.

● Frangipani

This is a small deciduous tree that grows up to five meters high. Frangipanis have white, apricot, or pink flowers that bloom between summer and autumn.

● Maple

Maples are among the most preferred landscaping trees. With a maximum height of five meters, maple adds vibrancy to your space.

● Magnolia

Magnolia is an excellent tree to have on your property. This tree has many varieties with varying growth and flowering characteristics.

● Evergreen ash

This tree has a maximum height growth of five meters. It offers the perfect shade stemming from its ferny leaves and broad branches.

● Citrus trees

Citrus trees are a hit for buyers and renters. These trees are productive and can do very well in your garden.

● Tree best practices

Planting trees is not everything, and it cannot add value to your property on its own. To reap the most benefits, you have to ensure tree best practices, such as tree care and maintenance. Here are things to do to ensure your trees are more valuable.

Prioritize tree care

A tree can only be valuable if it is healthy and happy. When left unmaintained until the roots start appearing on the surface, fungus starts developing on the trunk, it becomes worthless and a threat to your safety.

Unattended trees may damage your roof or cause accidents when a branch breaks. If an old tree is hanging over your house, consider it a problem and have it cut down immediately.

Accordingly, mulch, water, and monitor your trees for signs of diseases. You may also want to add fertilizers to your trees in the first year of planting. This is to add nutrients that may be lacking in the soil to enhance property growth.

If your tree does not produce buds or reach the required height, give it time to determine whether it is stunted growth or death. A scratch test is a great way to monitor its health. If you remove the outer layer of the bark, the inner layer should be moist and green to indicate that the tree is healthy.

Different tree services can help you monitor your trees, conduct an inspection, and determine diseases in time. Additionally, these experts know tree costs, maintenance, and diagnoses that will help you improve the value of your home using trees.

Bottom Line

Trees are valuable in any environment as long as their existence is well-thought-out and maintained in good condition.

Trees offer shade and can be a jungle gym in your backyard. They also purify the air and add beauty and character to a dreary environment. Yes, trees can add value to your property if you know what to plant and prioritize tree care.

As indicated, buyers often go for homes with trees and beautiful landscaping. This shows that having trees on your property can attract renters and add a percentage to your asking price.

You can ensure you get the most valuable trees by visiting your local nursery and talking to the right people. Many of these nurseries offer landscaping and tree services that can significantly improve the value of your property.