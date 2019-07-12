Important things to know about Breast Augmentation

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cosmetic plastic surgery has increased in popularity over the last decade, however, breast augmentation is one of the most popular options. A lot of women have various questions about breast augmentation and if you are one of them, you are reading the right post. In this article, you will be able to read about what is breast augmentation, what types of implants are available, who is an ideal candidate, and what to expect during the procedure. Let’s take a look:

What is breast augmentation?

Breast augmentation or breast enhancements are done to enhance the shape and size of a woman’s breasts. This is usually done with implants. There is a wide range of reasons why someone would like to choose this procedure, including significant asymmetry or the loss of breast volume because of weight loss or pregnancy, or perhaps they generally want to enhance their breast size and shape in order to create a balance with the rest of their body.

What types of breast implants are available?

These implants are made from a silicone shell that is either filled with saline which is saltwater or a cohesive silicone gel. Generally, the decision you make will depend on your goals and preferences. Besides the material, they come in various sizes and shapes. Round implants are popular and are usually chosen by women who want a lift, fullness, and cleavage, and the teardrop-shaped implants are chosen to give a more natural look to the breasts.

How are the types of implants different?

According to the experts from Chicago Breast, saline implants are filled with salt water or saline. If they leak, the saline will be absorbed by the body. The leak could occur, but it is an uncommon event. Silicone implants are filled with a special gel that is created a more natural look and feels to the breasts.

Who is an ideal candidate?

For saline implants, any women 18 or older can apply to have the procedure done. However, in order to get silicone implants, the FDA deems that women that are 22 or older are eligible. Ideal candidates are nonsmokers, women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding, and women who have a healthy and stable weight.

How to prepare for the procedure?

Your surgeon and the staff will give you a lost of instructions that include:

No smoking for a specific period of time before the procedure A limited food and water intake the night before You should dress comfortably Ask someone to be there and to drive you home post-surgery

How long is the recovery time?

Of course, the recovery time will be different for each patient. On average, complete recovery ranges from 4 to 6 weeks. Most patients feel better during the first week, however, a lot of doctors recommend light activity and no exercise before the patient is fully healed.

What results to expect?

It is necessary for you to have ealistic expectations. This breast augmentation procedure can improve your breast fullness, improve volume loss and asymmetry, increase the size and shape of the breasts, and create a more balanced body ratio.

Conclusion

A lot of women that underwent this procedure cite it as a perfect confidence booster, especially with patients who have realistic expectations. Asking the right questions and performing well after the procedure can help you with having a good experience and ultimately reaching your beauty goals.