In Case You Were Wondering, The World’s Sexiest Men Are From Australia

Tamara Vlahovicby:

July 17, 2019

Love & SexPeople

The semi-creepy travel dating website MissTravel took a survey of its members to find where the sexiest people in the world come from. The site asked both men and women to rate which nationalities they find sexiest in a partner. Obviously, sexiness is pretty subjective, but it’s all in good fun anyway! The oh-so-scientific results found that the hottest men hail from Australia while the hottest ladies come from Brazil.

I give you the top ten sexiest dude nationalities, in order:

1. Australian
2. Italian
3. British
4. Scottish
5. Spanish
6. American
7. Irish
8. Brazilian
9. Canadian
10. Dutch

Source: New York Post

Here’s the list for women:

1. Brazilian
2. Russian
3. Colombian
4. British
5. Filipina
6. Spanish
7. Australian
8. Bulgarian
9. South African
10. Canadian

Source: Alux.com

Now, set forth on those summer flings and weekend jaunts! And for some warm-weather spank bank inspiration, last year’s list offers up celebrity examples to pair with each nationality. Yes, please.

Original by: Claire Hannum

Last modified: July 17, 2019

About the Author:

Tamara Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *