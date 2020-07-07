5 Easy Instant Pot Deserts

We have prepared one of those recipes for you that you all want to have on hand to enjoy a dessert at any given time.

It may be that moment when you suddenly feel an intense craving to eat something sweet, or that you have an unexpected visit at home and do not have something sweet to offer in the middle of the afternoon, or that you have to prepare a special lunch or dinner and the dish to which you must spend less time is dessert.

Well, for these or any other situation, here you have the solution, you can make desserts by using modern Instant Pot.

Here is the list of top 5 easy Instant Pot desserts that you can make immediately.

Instant Pumpkin Pie

Instant Japanese cheesecake

Instant Pot Banana Bread

Instant Pot Rice Pudding

Instant Pot Brownies

How much time will it take to make deserts?

With Instant Pot, you can cook a dessert for the whole family in less than 30 minutes. Dishes like Brownies, Pumpkin Pie, and Rice Pudding can be made in 30 to 60 minutes, from start to finish, and you can even bake bread with the Instant Pot.

Let’s take a look at the details version of the recipes mentioned above.

1. Instant Pumpkin Pie

You might be wondering why you would make a pumpkin pie in the Instant Pot when you could make it in the oven.

Firstly, the ovens are often very busy, especially during the holidays, so preparing dessert on the Instant Pot could free up a bit of oven space.

Plus, the Instant Pot cooks desserts like this quickly and evenly, so you don’t have to worry about hot spots or inconsistent oven temperatures.

Finally, because this recipe uses a delicious crust without pressing and without baking, you will not have to waste time with the cake dough.

Ingredients:

For the crust:

Cookie crumbs Butter Sugar

For the pie filling:

16 ounce can Pumpkin Half cup evaporated milk Two eggs Half cup brown sugar One tablespoon butter ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon Half teaspoon ginger One dash ground nutmeg Half teaspoon salt

For the whipped cream:

1 cup heavy cream Two teaspoon sugar Half teaspoon vanilla

2. Instant Japanese Cheese Cake

This Instant Pot Japanese cheesecake, that we found on corriecooks.com is one of those cakes that, when you try it for the first time, you know it is going to become one of your favorites.

It awakens many sensations in your palate and reaches all your senses. With the first bite, instant love is created that will last forever.

It has its incomparable character among all the desserts. It is fluffy, soft, light, not gooey, and aromatic, with a touch of lemon, it is a love of cake.

Ingredients:

350g of cream cheese 55g butter 100 ml of milk 60g of loose flour, pastry 20g of cornstarch Juice of a half lemon Zest of 1 large lemon One tablespoon vanilla sugar Six eggs 150g sugar Salt

3. Instant Pot Banana Bread

Banana bread is one of the richest and smoothest to make in Instant Pot among the other deserts. Rich, tender inside and with an irresistible crisp layer. This Banana Bread is very delicious and perfect for breakfast and dessert.

If you want to prevent from moisture in the Instant Pot, try to wrap the cake pan tightly with the foil during the baking of the Banana Bread.

Ingredients:

Flour Baking powder Baking soda Salt Cinnamon Eggs Sugar Sour cream Melted butter Vanilla Mashed ripe banana Walnuts Powdered sugar for serving

4. Instant Pot Rice Pudding

Traditionally prepared rice pudding takes a long time to stand on the stove, constantly stirring and adding more cream. Thanks to the Instant Pot, this step is cut, and the recipe becomes very easy to make using Pot.

Almost every country in the world has its variation of rice pudding. Rice pudding, kheer, and rice porridge are just a few of the different names, but they’re all made with a few common ingredients:

Rice Milk Spices like cinnamon and nutmeg Ingredients with aromas Eggs Sweetener

5. Instant Pot Brownies

Brownies are very easy to make from scratch in the Instant Pot. The texture of the steamed brownies in the Instant Pot is very different from the oven-baked brownies.

Brownies are small chocolate cakes with the wet center. There are several stories of its origin, which like many recipes in the kitchen, come out by accident and taste good.

The first one indicates that a chef mistakenly added chocolate to the cookie dough. The second describes that the chef forgot to add yeast. The third one tells that a housewife overlooked adding baking powder to her recipe, resulting in flattened cakes.

Whatever the reason for this versatile preparation, today it is highly consumed, whether it can be served as a hot dessert with ice cream or cold to accompany a coffee.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour Four eggs 2 cups of sugar Two teaspoons instant coffee One teaspoon vanilla Half cup chocolate chips Half teaspoon salt 1 cup crushed nuts 1 cup butter 1 cup chocolate or cocoa

It must be noted that if it is the first time you make these desserts, there is a possibility that they are not perfect in the first try. You may get the ideal recipe for the 3rd or 4th time.

Recipes that are not created by Instant Pot warn you that there are risks in terms of protein loss if you cook frozen foods.

It is because traditional cooking methods take too long to heat up the protein, which means that they spend too much time in a temperature range that ruins them, but, with the Instant Pot, you can safely cook frozen foods.

These were the top 5 easy dessert recipes that you can make easily in the Instant Pot. It takes less time than the traditional cookers and ovens.