How Is The Internet Revolutionizing Essay Writing

The internet has often been described as a boon and a curse. However, many would disagree and say that the Internet is a means to an end. Whether the end would be positive or negative entirely depends on the users. True!

However, is the internet posing to be a distraction to academia or helping solve certain challenges? In terms of essay and academic writing, the internet is a curse. From helping gather knowledge from different sources to easing the work pressure on students, the internet is doing a lot.

One has to take advantage of everything it offers but also ensure that they are not getting carried away. This brings us to this except below, where we will be discussing ways in which the internet helps revolutionizing essay writing.

However, we insist on using it as a medium of assistance, not dependency.

Internet & Its Means To Change Essay Writing (& Overall Academics)

Here is how the internet is bringing dynamic changes in the essay-writing sector.

1. Information At Your Fingertips

Information is not buried in the highest shelves of the library archives. In fact, going to libraries to gather facts is becoming a hobby of a kindred spirit rather than a necessity. On the other hand, the internet is becoming the one-stop shop for the more bizarre questions (and you even get an answer to them!).

This makes the research task of any essay or academic paper less tedious. One can first create a framework and start researching information based on it. Yes, the internet can be distracting, and you must take strict measures to avoid procrastinating.

2. Essays To Compare

If you are not confident about your essay topic and do not think the writing is enough to explain your research, then you are always free to compare. The internet stores previous essays and published papers from years back.

Sit with a few prototypes, and start comparing your essay with the experts. This will enhance your analyzing skill and help you self-criticize your writing first. Eventually, you will learn from your mistakes and make the correction.

3. Essay Writing Services

If you are bombarded with too many essays or finding it difficult to finish everything at a given time with a full-time job, essay writing services get you covered.

You will find companies providing these services all over the Internet. The best part is it’s all virtual. You can go through different websites, find the best one and then talk to a professional writer virtually to discuss your requirements.

4. AI Writing

This is a brand new addition to the essay writing sector, garnering some attention. To begin with, it is not possible to write an entire essay with the help of an AI writing tool.

However, in a time crunch, one can always take help in the technical aspect, whether it is to get concise data or fill in some last-minute words.

5. Online Surveys

Online surveys make data collection and analytics easier for students preparing their thesis. Plus, they are able to diversify their data beyond geographical borders since physical data collection only allows you to be within a restricted location.

Tools like Google Surveys can also provide automated statistical analysis of the data collected, giving you more time to analyze the data and provide a proper report.

6. Dynamic Resources

Your resources are not limited to whatever you read in books. Not only are they well-updated, but they are also coming from different sources.

A true representation from every point of view to make a well-informed conclusion to your research.

7. Integrated Multimedia

Nowadays, essays and academic papers are submitted in an online format. This allows people to play around with multimedia formats other than texts.

For example, pictures, animations, and even videos to increase the overall readability of the essay.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Writing Better Essays

Even with excellent access to be able to write mindblowing essays for your final assignment or college essays, then do not worry; we have got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide to properly utilising the internet to write a proper essay.

Don’t Write & Research Together

When both tasks require a certain mental bandwidth, you cannot multitask. That, on the other hand, can lead to exhaustion, resulting in procrastination. Thus, take your time and research the essay beforehand. Then begin with the writing part with clarity. Here is how you can start research.

– Create a skeleton with the main topics.

– Decide what you will add to those topics, deciding the sub-parts.

– Do thorough research about these topics.

– Focus on both quantitative and qualitative research.

Conduct Online Surveys

Do not base your entire essay on what you can find on the internet. You are missing the opportunity to add something unique to it. Do so with the help of online surveys. All you have to do is create a questionnaire (quantitative/qualitative) and circulate it on your social media platforms.

It helps to gain a different point of view than what the internet says. Plus, you can get automatically generated statistical analysis to help you better conclude your essay.

Proofread Your Essay

With tons of grammar correction, plagiarism checkers, and proofreading tools at your fingertips, you should never submit a poorly edited essay anymore. Thoroughly proofread your essay, and then send it through a final edit before the submission.

Nothing infuriates a teacher more than bad grammar and spelling errors. They are likely to cut marks even if the content of the essay is well put.

With The Help Of The Internet!

Take assistance from the internet to do something unique. Bring newness to your essays and research papers.

But remember, at the end of the day, you should control the narrative and not the internet. Vis, a vis, stop paraphrasing and copy-pasting!