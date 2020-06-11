Academic Paper Writing Skills: 5 Important Points

A scientific research paper is a paper that summarizes, studies, and discusses problems in the scientific field, and expresses the results of scientific research. Writing these papers is the final link of scientific research work and the main form of scientific research output and academic exchanges. For the majority of science and technology workers, whether they can publish papers in high-level magazines is an important indicator for evaluating scientific research capabilities and academic level. Both domestic universities and research institutes use published papers as the main evaluation criteria for promotion of job titles, job competition, and graduate graduation. It can be said that writing scientific papers is a basic skill that a researcher must have. The formation of this basic skill requires a comprehensive study of the thesis writing methods and techniques, and repeated practice to complete. That’s why in many cases, a professional writing service such as EssaysWriting.org is really needed.

Quality requirements of scientific researchers

As a scientific researcher, they must first correct our work attitude, attach importance to experimental operations, and pay more attention to the cultivation of scientific research quality. It cannot be simply equated to experimentation. It is to solve scientific problems and runs through the entire process, and experimentation is only a means. Scientific research personnel must have the basic ability of independent scientific research work, including the ability to obtain information and read literature; experimental design ability (or innovative thinking ability); experimental operation ability; experimental analysis and summary ability; paper writing and publishing ability; Fund application ability, etc., in order to better engage in scientific research work. It is inseparable from scientific and technological information. Institutions in this field should provide researchers with high-level information services to help them understand and grasp the development trends.

Topic selection requirements

The selection of scientific research topics is the first step in writing propare papers in this field. Topic selection innovation is the soul of scientific research paper writing and an important criterion for measuring the value of papers. When choosing a topic for scientific research, pay attention to the following principles:

Purpose: Scientific research is a highly purposeful work. When choosing a topic, first of all, the research goal must be clear. Researchers should set a stable research direction for themselves, and should take into account the prospects and feasibility of subject development, the possible conditions of the unit and personal interests when positioning.

Scientific: It is necessary to consider whether the selected topic has scientific value, whether the argument materials can stand the test of practice, and whether the method of collecting and sorting materials is scientific and reasonable.

Feasibility: Whether the experimental scheme is practical and feasible, whether it has the hardware and software conditions required for the experiment, and whether the time allocation in each stage of the research process is reasonable.

Practicability: Whether the results of the subject can be applied to scientific research and social practice, whether it can solve practical problems, how much scientific research value or how much social and economic benefits can be brought.

Advanced: The advanced nature of the thesis selection is to ensure its leading position in scientific research, and the premise of the thesis’s innovation. Before choosing a topic for scientific research, you should fully consult relevant domestic and foreign literature to confirm whether someone has been engaged in research in this area, to what extent, and what innovations have been made in your research ideas or achievements, and you should avoid duplication.

Innovativeness: Based on innovative thinking when choosing a topic, usually accumulate experience, widely read cutting-edge papers, and seize instant inspiration. If necessary, you can turn to your tutor or senior for help. Innovativeness can be expressed not only in the innovation of theoretical ink stones and concepts, but also in the innovation of technical methods and innovation in the application field.

Originality and innovation are the life of the paper

Papers published in international core journals should in principle be new phenomena or experimental facts described “for the first time in the world”, the concepts and models first proposed, the methods established for the first time, and also include significant observations (experiments) A new summary of facts and a refinement of new laws. Papers published in international core journals are not only original, but the results must also be significant and have a role in promoting the development of the discipline. The author should clearly point out his original contribution in the current work on the basis of fully evaluating the previous work.

Clarify the thesis framework and highlight innovations

The idea and framework of the thesis reflect the research and ideas of the thesis. The regulations must be clear and logical, focusing on the theme and highlighting the highlights of the thesis. The focus of the thesis is to talk about your research work and creation, and highlight the innovation of the thesis.

Methods to find innovative points include finding topics in the gaps of academic research. On the basis of inheriting the achievements of its predecessors, it seeks differences and strives to “save common ground while seeking differences”. Use “seeking differences” to discover problems that others haven’t involved, and deepen, develop and improve their research work. Find differences in academic research, find problems from these differences, find ways and methods to resolve differences, and then build your own new views. The sporadic academic research will be further adjusted and expanded to form a new system framework. Select topics based on reviewing the evaluation literature. Select topics from comparative studies in vertical and horizontal directions, such as comparative medicine.

Focus on writing standards

Each type of magazine has different requirements. Please read the submission notes carefully before submission and strictly follow the paper specifications. Write an outline catalog; write the title, abstract, keywords and foreword, especially the characteristics of the paper. Data sources and experimental methods should be accurate and detailed; standard quotations should be marked, and all references to other people’s opinions, facts, and data must be noted. Writing an outline is very important for writing a thesis, preparing a report, and formulating a research plan, so as to clarify ideas and master the overall plan.

Now you got the points. Just write and enjoy your academic writing!