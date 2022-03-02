Introduction to Different Types of Betting

Are you new to sports betting? Well, you must have a lot of questions about this market. Even those with a lot of experience do ask questions.

One common concern is about the types of wagers to place. You may think this is an easy question with a straightforward answer. But it’s a bit complicated.

No one wager type is better than the other. It all depends on the person betting, the sport, and the right conditions.

Experienced gamblers will know this already. On the other hand, newcomers may have different thoughts and have a hard time picking a wager. And this is one of the reasons many fail.

To start, one must understand the difference between these options. Some are more complex than others, but they are not hard to learn.

We recommend that beginners get themselves familiar with the offers first. We have tried breaking them down for you to make them more understandable.

1. Win/Money Line Wager

Win bet and money line wager mean the same thing. They are the most basic types of wagers in sports betting.

You will find win bet almost everywhere in the world. Moneyline is mostly in the USA and a few other places. Perhaps you have already come across “straight bet.” This is another term used for this type of betting.

Many bettors, more so, beginners use win bets. It’s among the most popular wagers you will find out there. Also, it’s the easiest to understand because many look at it as the ‘traditional’ wager.

The wager is found in almost every sport you can think of. You simply pick which team is going to win the game or an event.

Examples

Let’s look at tennis first. The process of using a win bet here is quite simple. There are two options where you back one player to win.

The gaming site will show the odds of each player winning. For instance, A – 1.80 and B – 2.00 mean bookmarkers expect a tight game. Wagering on A pays $180, and wagering on B pays $200 when you wager with $100.

If you are a basketball fan, you simply pick your favorite team. Look at the odds given by the bookmaker, and it will tell you how to pick.

Soccer is another popular sport in the world. Bookmarkers offer three possible outcomes 1, Draw, 2. For instance, a match between Arsenal and Chelsea can have odds like 1 – 2.40, Draw – 3.30, and 2 – 3.00.

These odds show that Arsenal is the most preferred team to win the match. Place your wager on any option, and you will be paid according to the results.

2. Prop Bets/Specials

Preposition bets, simply prop bets, and specials are two different terms. But they describe the same betting type.

This option is more about having fun than anything else. Most experts recommend that serious bettors should not consider this.

Many times, prop betting involves more than guesswork. However, some of them can offer quite impressive returns.

Generally, prop wagers and specials are placed on specific aspects of the game. These aspects don’t necessarily have any direct effect on the game.

A good example is betting on which team will score first. Different sports games come with varying options of wagering. It's upon the player to determine which one fits their needs.

Examples

The first player to score

The number of corners

If any player scores a touchdown

If the first team to score will win

3. Future/ Outrights

Here is another wagering option you can never ignore. Future and outrights are terms used for winners of a particular tournament, league, or competition. It’s also known as ante-post wagering.

Examples

Betting on the team that will win the EPL

Picking a golfer to win the U.S Masters before it kicks off

A tennis player that will win the French Open

4. Point Spreads

Betters in South America understand point-spread betting quite well. It’s one of the most popular options for football lovers. You can also find the odds on basketball and other wide range of sports.

This concept is a bit different from a win bet. Instead of betting directly on which team wins, you are wagering on which one will ‘cover the spread.’ A bookmarker creates the spreads giving participants equal favorites for winning.

A favorite gets fewer points while the underdog gets more. Backing a favorite on the point spread means you expect it to win by a specific margin above the size of the spread.

Example

Let’s make this a bit easier. The Ravens are about to face the Broncos in a football march. The bookmarker can offer point spreads as Ravens +8 and Broncos -8.

This means the Ravens are getting 8 more points for bettors because they are the underdogs. The Broncos, on the other hand, are the favorites, getting 8 fewer points.

5. Handicap

Many betting markets in the world use handicap betting in different sports. It’s similar to point spreads but with a few variations. The aim is not to make the participants equal favorites but to give different options.

You can improve your chances of winning with handicap betting. But your odds will be less. Or you can increase your odds but reduce the chances of winning.

Example

Southampton vs. Liverpool – 1-3.50, draw 3.40, 2- 2.20.

A game between Southampton and Liverpool can have handicap bets. A bookmark can offer Southampton +1: 1.30, -1: 4.33, and -2: 11.00 for Win Draw Lose options.

Liverpool can have -1:8.50, +1: 1.67, +2: 1.18. The principle of backing these teams is similar to a point spread.

6. Totals/Over –Under

A bookmarker gives a specific amount of goals, for instance, that is expected at the end of the game. You bet whether the final results will hit this line, go over or remain under. They create a 50/50 proposition, just like in point spread.

Other types of wagers

There are many other wagering options to pick from. You just have to know which one makes more sense. These include:

Parlays/Accumulators

Progressive Parlays

Full Cover Bets

Teasers and Pleasers

If bets and Reverse Bets

Grand Salami

Puck Line

Run Line

Correct score

Always take time to consider the betting type that is right for you. Whether live betting or betting before a game begins, you will have better chances of winning with some background knowledge.