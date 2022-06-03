How Does Invisible Orthodontics Work?

Patients often resist orthodontic treatment because of the possible aesthetic and painful consequences of traditional braces. The orthodontic process not only gives us a more aesthetic appearance and better oral health, it also gives us self-confidence. This is why clear aligners have emerged, the advantages of which go beyond aesthetics. But what exactly are clear aligners and how can this Impress treatment help you?

How does clear aligners aligner treatment work in invisible orthodontics?

Here we tell you about the invisible orthodontic process, in each of its phases and the precautions to take into account in each one of them:

Studying the case

The first step before starting any odontological process is to carry out a detailed study of the patient’s teeth in order to make the most accurate diagnosis, as well as to assess which treatment is most suitable for their case. Not all dental problems can be treated with clear aligners, and there are certain cases in which other treatments are more effective and healthier in the long term.

Aligner design

After making the study and determining that invisible orthodontics is the most suitable method for our case, we proceed to the design of the aligners.

A 3D mould is made of each dental line of the patient, and from these moulds, the process is carried out by machines and computer programmes that work with 4D. This allows us to calculate the correction to be made and the client’s condition at each stage of the process.

Fitting of attachments and delivery of aligners

Once we have the aligners in our possession, the next step is to attach small pieces of composite, practically inappreciable, to the teeth. These pieces or fixings are called attachments and their function is to facilitate the movement of the teeth in certain specific areas of the aligners.

Subsequently, the pack of aligners is given to the patient and we teach them how to put the first one on, as well as explaining how to use them correctly and the different hygiene processes that must be carried out.

Maintenance

Once the treatment has begun, a monthly check-up must be carried out to detect possible errors in the correction or problems of various kinds. As well as stipulating the changes of aligners that are made periodically for the progressive alignment of the teeth.

Post-treatment care

Teeth never stop moving, therefore, although the process has been completed, we must carry out a series of care that will allow us to maintain perfectly aligned teeth in the long term, as well as good oral and dental health. At the end of the treatment, it is advisable to wear the retention appliances at least overnight.

What orthodontic problems can clear aligners correct?

As we have said, invisible aligners have limitations, there are certain dental problems that cannot be corrected with this orthodontic treatment, so we will tell you about the problems that can be corrected with this treatment:

Bite problems: with Invisalign it is possible to position the teeth so that they are perfectly aligned, whether the problem is that the upper teeth overlap the lower teeth or the opposite. It is also an effective treatment for cross or open bites.

Interdental spaces or crooked teeth: Sometimes some teeth are spaced apart or slightly crooked. In these cases, Invisalign also offers optimal results.

Crowding: If there is not enough space in the jaw, teeth tend to overlap each other.

What are the benefits of using clear aligners?

Invisible orthodontics has many benefits, since, as we mentioned, apart from aligning the teeth and achieving a perfect smile, they are designed to be as invisible as possible.

Some of the main reasons for choosing invisible orthodontics instead of traditional braces are as follows:

They are very discreet: these aligners are barely noticeable, they are designed to be as disguised as possible.

Invisible aligners are easy to clean, not only are they much easier to clean than traditional braces, but they are also removable and put on. This allows no food debris to accumulate in them.

The aligners are comfortable and safe: unlike traditional treatments, they do not generate wounds in the gums or cheeks, and, as we said, they can be removed and put on, so they allow you to eat and brush your teeth without any problem.

Fewer visits to the dentist: as we mentioned before, at the beginning of the treatment, the aligners are designed for the different phases, so it is not necessary to go to the dentist continuously to adjust them as was the case with braces.

These are just some of the main benefits and reasons for using clear aligners. The main one, to be able to have a perfect smile.

How long does invisible orthodontic treatment last?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions about this treatment, and it is normal to compare it with conventional treatments such as braces. The answer is very simple, treatments with clear aligners last the same length of time as traditional orthodontics with brackets, the time depends on the severity of the patient’s oral situation.

Whether it is because the patient does not need it or because they are not interested in it, treatments that only require aligning the teeth require less time and usually last between 3 and 12 months of treatment.

How long it takes will depend on the amount of crowding and how we are going to make the space (usually expansion of the dental arches). Depending on the estimated duration we will use the treatment option that best suits the case.

For malpositions that require between 3 and 6 months of treatment we will resort to the Lite option. This tool already allows us to solve with 24 aligners a large number of cases that do not require changes in occlusion.

There are some cases with severe troubles of crowded teeth may require us to choose the Comprehensive option, which will allow us to use the approximately 50 aligners that we will need in treatments that can last up to 12 months.

Finally, for patients who need or want to correct bite problems, the most common process is between 12 and 18 months of treatment, but there are many serious cases in which it takes two years or more to finish correcting everything perfectly.