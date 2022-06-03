Everything You Need to Know About Manaslu Circuit Trek

We are all looking for a rejuvenating vacation that offers a true escape from the chaos of city life. Did you know that there is a small country in Southeast Asia that is known to house the world’s tallest mountain peaks and offers some of the greatest trekking trails in the world?

Yes, we are talking about Nepal

Among many wonderful trekking trails of Nepal like the Everest base camp trek and Langtang Valley Trek, the Manaslu circuit trek has been the most underrated one. However, over the past years, it has gained the attention of true adventure seekers around the world. If you also wish for a vacation that gives you the thrill, goosebumps, and adventure all at a time, this Manaslu Circuit trek is probably everything you will ever need. This trek has been organizing a very neatly arranged Manaslu Circuit Trek for more than a decade and here are all the details you need to know before heading for the trek.

Manaslu Circuit Trek overview

Like all mountain treks in Nepal, the Manaslu circuit trek also begins from Kathmandu, and more about this trek, you can find at himalayan-masters.com. From Kathmandu, you will be driving to a place called Soti Khola which lies beyond the Arughat bazaar. From Soti Khola, we walk towards Machha Khola, Jagat, Deng, and Namrung before reaching Sama Gaun. We stop here for acclimatization and trek to Samdo. Here we visit the Manaslu Base Camp at Tibetan Border to get to Dharamsala and Bhimtang.

Finally, we joined the Annapurna Circuit Trek at Dharapani. This is where we get our bus to Besisahar, the headquarters of Lamjung, and then to Kathmandu.

How long is the Manaslu Circuit Trek?

Manaslu circuit trek is about 14 days and 13 nights from Kathmandu. The trek can be completed in 10 days if you are experienced with high-altitude walks. It might also be a bit longer if you suffer from any natural calamities and physical pain. If you plan on adding TSUM Valley to the Manaslu Trek, it will be 18 to 21 days long.

Manaslu circuit trek difficulty

Manaslu Circuit trek difficulty has been graded moderate to hard by the trekking expert. This means you will not need any training for mountain climbing and gears using skills, but needs good physical and mental fitness for the walk. Walking 6 to 7 hours each day i.e. 15 to 20 km at a higher altitude needs some preparation. A few months before the Trek, you might engage in cardio exercises such as running, cycling, swimming, jogging, etc.

One of the major reasons why the Manaslu region remains underrated over years has been the difficulty of the trek path. Although the adventurous seekers enjoy hiking to Manaslu, it can be quite daunting for the newbie trekkers. The challenge that comes along the trek is altitude sickness which can be managed by climbing only 500 to 1000 M height each day and includes acclimatization day in your package. The guidance from the expert will help you plan an easier trek and you can complete the Manaslu Trek easily.

Manaslu circuit trek cost

It’s quite natural to assume that 14 days of walking in the remote Himalayas, that too in the restricted region of Nepal, can be quite expensive. However, most organizations have come up with the most affordable Manaslu Circuit Trek package of $900. This cost includes all food, accommodation, guide, porter, permit, and transportation needed during the entire journey. In addition to the Manaslu trek package cost, you might need a USD 500 for tips, donations, and other personal expenses. And let’s all.

If you want to add TSUM valley to your Manaslu circuit trek route, it might cost an additional 500 dollars due to the high permit cost and additional trekking days to TSUM valley.

Best time for Manaslu Circuit Trek

Hands down, spring is the best season for trekking in the Manaslu region. Although we recommend avoiding early spring, it’s best to plan your Manaslu Circuit trek in mid-April. Even May has very stable weather, and the views are fantastic. The trail in the lower region is covered with the colorful blooms of the wildflowers. The wildlife is also very active, and you might spot them dancing around the forest.

Autumn is another ideal for trekking in the Himalayas. The view is clear, and the mountains are visible throughout the day. The vegetation in the Manaslu region looks colorful with orange and brown grasses. But, make sure that you don’t wait for late November; the snowfall might commence early. In autumn, the people are all busy in their fields, harvesting the summer crops. It’s also the time for festivals and celebrations, especially in the lower region. The whole country is vibrant from Dashain and Tihar.

The summer trek in Manaslu is enjoyable. Once you reach there, the weather is incredible, the land is all dry, and the views are fantastic. However, the rainfall in the lower region might make the initial trek difficult. But once I reach Manaslu, everything is magical.

Now let’s talk about winter trekking in Manaslu. Honestly, we don’t suggest it. Winter at 5,300 m above sea level in the land beyond the mountains is very harsh. Obviously, the nights are unbearable, and the temperature of Manaslu might drop up to -14°C. Trekking along with a very thick layer of snow and a freezing temperature is already challenging. The tea houses are closed, and you won’t find dry land to set your camps. Don’t attempt the winter trek unless you absolutely love cold and wish to be called a snowwoman (or snowmen). And if you want to, get a trusted trekking agency to help you.

Final words

This article is just supposed to raise your interest in a trek in Nepal. If you want to learn more about the Manaslu circuit trek, there is a detailed guide. Hope to see you in Nepal Today.