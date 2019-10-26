Is 30 a milestone birthday?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you compare yourself to your friends, colleagues, celebs, and influencers? What you look at most online, and what kind of post do you read on social platforms? Are you feeling pressure turning the big 30?

Those are the most asked questions that millennials and generally people in the UK are faced every day, and most of them want to get married, have children, buy a house, and get a dream job before turning 31. Challenging, do not you think?

If you want to know more about this research go check legalandgeneral.com and read all about the exclusive survey life according to society.

According to Legal & General who has asked young people over 25, millennials are feeling the more pressure from the social expectation that you can imagine. Most people over 25 in the UK think that they should be married by 29, even though the average age of a bride in the UK is 35.1, and a groom 37.5.

16% of the people who participated in the survey said that you should never get married. The people who were part of the survey said that they should have a first child by 29, and the average first-mother in the UK 28.8 years old and fathers is 33.4. People all agreed that they want their dream job to buy 31 years old, and the study shows that people often achieve dream jobs by 33.

Almost half of the people who participate in the survey, 46% said that you should buy a house in your 20s, but it is impossible in the expensive cities such as London for example, where it is more realistic to get a property between 35 and 39 years old. people who lived in the West Midlands suggesting that you should buy a property for your future home between 20 and 24, which is 17% of the people. The reality is different because two-thirds of people are unable to buy a home when they want.

When it comes to feeling the social pressure, the millennials are in the worst position because they compare themselves to others with 76%. The people older than 55 compare themselves to others with only 38%. If we compare millennials with people older than 55 it is a big contrast, almost double. In total, 65% of millennials compare themselves to work colleagues which is also a high percent. The people over 55s are not influenced by any posts on social media, but millennials are with the percent of 14.3, especially by the fitness posts on social platforms.

More than half of people who participated in the survey, 54% said they looked upon their friends, 50% looked upon their family, 37% on their colleagues, 36% on their partner, and only 22% on celebs and influencers.

This is a very important subject in the social life of people because when people passed the age of 31, they expected to have accomplished some important things in their life.