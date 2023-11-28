BetB2B: iGaming Business Must Take Into Account the Characteristics of Generation Z and Millennials

Millennials and Gen Z are becoming the most active sports betting audience and driving the iGaming industry. They prefer digital technologies and online tools. BetB2B notes that the millennial and Gen Z demographics have a huge impact on the structure of the iGaming market and companies in the industry must take into account the characteristics of this audience to maintain a sustainable position.

Research shows that among representatives of Generation Z and Millennials there is a growing trend towards online betting and casino games. The main points are:

Virtual gambling entertainment is gaining more and more popularity among young people. Mobile betting is showing steady growth.

is gaining more and more popularity among young people. Mobile betting is showing steady growth. Generation Z and millennials are more loyal to iGaming than the older generation. This change reflects the wider acceptance and integration of gambling in the public consciousness.

than the older generation. This change reflects the wider acceptance and integration of gambling in the public consciousness. Generation Z and Millennials are showing greater interest in Esports betting, while the older generation remains faithful to bet on classic sports. This stimulates the innovative development of betting .

The younger generation has provoked such a phenomenon as gadgetization. Mobile devices have become a key tool for consuming information and interacting with the environment.

“In 2022, more than half (53%) of all online bets in Europe were made using mobile devices. This figure is expected to rise to 61.5% by 2026. At the same time, in the United States, three quarters (75%) of bettors prefer to use their mobile devices to play.” BetB2B experts clarify.

Popular iGaming business solutions provider BetB2B says that the new generation prefers digital technologies, is financially educated, demonstrates deep social connections and a high level of openness and contact. These must be taken into account as factors that influence the shape of iGaming solutions and iGaming products.

Interactive betting on sports and Esports is attracting increased interest among millennials and Generation Z, despite the fact that younger people are considered more frugal and more likely to avoid frivolous spending. This indicates that betting and gambling are becoming part of a cultural phenomenon in a deeper sense. Therefore, it is necessary to determine an approach to the development of iGaming business not just at the level of a casino or bookmaker, but at the level of business as part of entertainment in the broadest sense, which should meet the needs of the new generation.

BetB2B: How to win over Gen Z and what should be an attractive product in the gambling and betting industry?

In this matter, we need to return to the preferences of the younger generation – gadgets. Generation Z and Millennials interact with the environment using smartphones.

A little more and this generation will become dominant in workplaces, offices, businesses and will form a key consumer audience. Accordingly, smartphones and this method of communication with the world at all levels, including access to goods and services through a mobile terminal, will also proportionally displace any other methods of receiving and providing services.

The younger generation prefers digital products and tools. According to marketing research, 60% of consumers under 25 years of age, after registering on a website, service, or application, will remain their regular user.

This tendency to adhere to one brand must be used in the iGaming business in order to form a permanent and loyal audience to the brand. BetB2B notes that for this it is important to provide offers that the younger generation cannot refuse.

If an iGaming company wants to be in trend and plans a long-term development strategy, then it is necessary to introduce technologies and products adapted for mobile devices now.

To increase your user audience, it is beneficial to create betting websites that are compatible with mobile devices. In this regard, BetB2B develops and offers iGaming companies adaptive website templates, lightweight versions of websites, mobile applications for all devices on IOS, Android and Windows. In addition, solutions for betting on Telegram are available. In 2023, the number of TG users exceeded 800 million people. And it could also be a beneficial tool for iGaming companies to expand their user base.

Generation Z likes to make small and quick bets. Therefore, products for mobile devices best meet this request.

Esport Betting for Generation Z and Millennials

It is expected that by 2031 betting market volume for Esport will be 35.5 billion US dollars. The key role in this expansion will be played by the younger generation, for whom Esports is among their interests.

To maintain growth trends and satisfy the demands of Gen Z and Millennial players, iGaming operators must offer quality Esports betting options, BetB2B experts says.

According to statistics, the most popular Esports are CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends. These games account for 91% of bets. Age of Empires, Valorant, StarCraft II and Quake are also showing an increase in rates.

BetB2B notes that fantasy sports competitions occupy a special place in the structure of Esports betting. In the Fantasy Premier League, football teams are formed from virtual players who have real prototypes. The league has more than 7 million players and is only growing every year. The fantasy sports market is projected to exceed $43 billion by 2026. Along with the growth of the gaming market, the market for betting on events in fantasy sports is also growing. This should encourage iGaming companies to expand their existing Sportsbook with new offerings for bettors Z and Y.

Features of the perception of bets by generation Z – gamification

To understand the audience, it is important to clarify that Generation Z and Millennials perceive bets in terms of pleasure, not income. Therefore, it will be beneficial and interesting for the audience to integrate the possibility of communication and game elements and unexpected processes. This is called gamification.

BetB2B notes that gamification should increase company efficiency. However, to do this, you need to understand who your players are and what their needs are.

For example, implementing gamification with a social focus will strengthen iGaming brands that strengthen the social interaction of players. Players, for example, can attract new subscribers through the process of placing bets, and see how many players have made an identical bet.

Communication through a chat application between players who have made the same bets is another additional tool for social engagement that is so important to Generation Z.

A personalized approach to players makes them feel like part of the community and gives them the opportunity to feel their uniqueness. And the need for this must be taken into account when developing an iGaming company.

BetB2B contains in their business offers all possible solutions that takes into account the characteristics of generation Z and millennials. It takes into account their way of thinking and requests. Bookmaker companies that plan to stay in the market should also integrate similar solutions into their business. Or contact for a ready-made solution to a trusted provider.