Is Air Duct Cleaning Necessary?

There are many different balls you have to juggle when trying to run and maintain a property in Dallas, whether for personal use or for a business. These range from fixing broken appliances to rebuilding after a disaster.

One concern that comes up from time to time is that of air ducts. For most people, these are out of sight and out of mind. It's important that these not get too into disrepair though, and many experts say that they should be cleaned and maintained just like anything else on your property. The question is, how important is air duct cleaning? Is it necessary to get your air ducts cleaned?

What is Air Duct Cleaning?

Air Duct Cleaning is the process of removing dust, dirt, and other contaminants from the ductwork in a building. The specifics of how the work is done and what tools are used vary depending on who’s doing it and in what context. For instance, a business is going to require different things compared to a home.

Broadly speaking, air duct cleaning involves the use of vacuums and brushes. For especially rigorous processes, people will also sometimes use sporicidal agents or other cleaning chemicals, but this is largely reserved for professional companies who are better equipped to do the job. The result is clean, unobstructed ductwork in the building.

Risks of Not Cleaning your Vents

Now that you know what Air Duct Cleaning is, we can start to explore the different kinds of negative effects that arise from the ductwork’s improper maintenance. If you find that any of these are already affecting you, then it may be time to get your ducts cleaned as soon as possible.

Allergies

Your air duct walls normally trap a lot of irritating particles from outside, but if they’re overloaded, then more of those particles will escape directly into your property. This will cause greater allergic reactions and lead to the people in or on your property to suffer unnecessarily.

Asthma

Asthmatic persons on your property will suffer similarly to the people with pollen or dust allergies; however, the reaction may be far more severe. It’s important to these people’s health and safety that they are not exposed unnecessarily to substances that cause these attacks.

Breathing Problems

According to OSHA, one of the most dangerous environments for people to spend a significant amount of time in is a dusty one. Too much exposure to microparticles like dust or pollen has a similar effect on the lungs as smoking. If the exposure is very extreme, the effects are felt faster and more extremely.

In that sense, this is one of the biggest threats that comes from not cleaning your air vents. You may risk people developing asthmatic symptoms due to decreased lung function.

Benefits of Air Duct Cleaning

More than just negatives to be avoided are positive things that you stand to gain from making sure your property is properly maintained. These effects aren’t guaranteed to be felt immediately and may not even be applicable depending on how far your situation has degenerated.

Freshness

Some people report a feeling of freshness after getting their air ducts cleaned. This is due the dust that now is able to be trapped in the vents as opposed to spraying out into your property. In some cases, the difference may be too small to detect, especially depending on what kind of air filtration system your HVAC system uses, but it’s still a benefit that many people feel.

Cleanliness

In a similar vein to freshness, less air spraying into your property also means less of it will stick to walls, furniture, decorations, etc. This means that you’ll need to spend less time cleaning dust off of surfaces, and more time doing what you want or need to do. This is one of the biggest quality-of-life improvements you can expect to get from staying on top of air vent maintenance.

Efficiency

If you think about how plumbing works, a tube can get obstructed by sediment, and cause the pressure to get out of control. This leads to leaks, machinery breaking, and a whole host of other problems. In a similar way, ductwork being severely blocked by dust and other particles can lead to your HVAC system working in overtime to keep up with the demand.

If you clean your air ducts, the strain put on your HVAC system decreases markedly. This not only means you'll have to pay less money in repairs, but also less money in electricity going to push the air, since the vents themselves are so much more efficient.

Who Cleans your Air Ducts?

It’s possible to clean your air ducts by yourself; however, the work is dangerous, and doing it well is difficult. Consider these two factors, and how your skills and equipment by themselves may be incapable of handling the

Working in Attics

Attics are very dangerous environments to work in. If you don’t have professional experience or equipment, then you risk overheating, falling through the ceiling, or hurting yourself on jagged edges that aren’t made for civilian use. Having workers with years of experience in these environments will protect them and you from unnecessary risk.

High powered vacuums, specially shaped brushes, protective suits and respirators, and many other things are all equipment that professional companies have access to that you likely don’t. This means that you won’t be able to do the job as well, and the problem may not be fully eliminated.

