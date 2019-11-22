5 eye creams that aren’t total bullshit

Like you, I understand that eye creams are a thing and probably something I should use, but also, isn’t it just nonsense lotion that goes on your eyes? Seriously, what’s the point of buying some specific thing that goes under your eyes? That said, there are some eye creams that aren’t total bullshit.

I know, right? It seems weird! But also, if you ask most women who have seemingly not aged a day they’re all like, “OMG, eye creams, dude! Eye creams!” so there has to be something to it, right? But what do you even look for? They all seem to say they do the same things, but if you’ve ever used some random eye creams and were like, “LOL, this didn’t do a damn thing, but OK,” you know how frustrating that hunt for a good one can be.

Still, it’s worth a shot, right? There have to be some eye creams that actually do what they say they’ll do, and more importantly, what you want them to do. You know, like make you look like a normal person who gets proper sleep and hydrates regularly, even if you don’t do any of that at all ever. And there are! Here are a few.

1. Nourish Organic Renewing + Cooling Eye Treatment

This eye cream absorbs into your skin fast and delivers a ton of nutrients to your under eye area. Plus, the cooling applicator helps reduce puffiness and dark circles. That’s kind of like putting a spoon in the freezer and putting it on your eyes, but no spoons are required, which is appreciated.

2. Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

I’m a huge fan of this one, and it’s also ophthamologist and dermatologist-tested. One of my favorite things about it is that not only does it have highly effective natural ingredients providing hydration, it also doesn’t drip down into your eyes leaving you with that awful burning feeling, which is the worst.

3. Jouviance REVIVE Eye Serum

This serum pretty much makes you look like you got a full 8 hours of sleep immediately, even when you didn’t at all, not even close. It reduces puffiness and dark circles, and lifts and firms the eye contour. It also has caffeine in it that provides an immediate tensor effect. So many good things.

4. Honest Company The Younger Eye

This deep hydrating eye cream contains hyaluronic acid, barbary fig, and baobab fruit, which are all rich in essential fatty acids. On top of that, chamomile and calendula help to calm and soothe your eye area, and rosehip’s natural retinoic acid helps to smooth out wrinkles. And yep, it’s paraben-free. Excellent.

5. Golden Door Silk And Diamond Eye Cream

This eye cream combines botanical extracts with lightweight, yet effective emollients that’ll leave you feeling refreshed as hell, without leaving that gross greasy feeling on your eyes. Plus, this one has a lot of different benefits from lifting the eyelid fold, to lessening the appearance of crow’s feet and expression lines, fading dark circles, reducing irritation, giving a soft-focus effect, and it provides 72 hours of hydration. You’re basically set.

Now go forth and banish all eye cream-based fears.

Original by: Lane Moore