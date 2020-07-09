Is Trading Bitcoin Safe in 2020?

Investing in cryptocurrency is something that is taking a huge hype all over the world. Whether you are mining, exchanging, or trading, or buying it, one thing is sure – the beginning of the cryptocurrency era was something like a monetary revolution. This type of currency is still relatively new, but more and more people are starting to invest their money, even those who were skeptical when it all started, back in 2009.

In 2020, with the global epidemic, trading and investing in anything, even the Bitcoin, can bring some concerns. The general and the most important thing is that there is no good reason for that, and in this article, you will find out more about it.

From the start of this year, there are more investments and movements in the cryptocurrency market, which means that the people believe in Bitcoin now more than ever. And the growth of the investments in this field is regularly going up each month.

The price of Bitcoin is solely dependent on what people are willing to pay for it. Although its value has had some turbulent past, in the past few years, it was steadily growing, but in 2020 that value went down to 7.000 USD. Since then, the price continued to go up, and it will soon reach the proper worth that it had before, and there are no indications that the value of it will go down.

On the other hand, what this means is that in some opinion, the right time to invest in Bitcoin is right now because the price is somewhat low, and almost all predictions say that it will just go higher.

One and maybe the most significant reason why Bitcoin has such an important role today is that it doesn’t know any boundaries. What this means is that all its transactions, no matter the amount of it, are faster since it doesn’t need any permissions of any regulatory authority. This difference between Bitcoin and fiat currencies is why Bitcoin gathered the attention and the trust of the people, and why it spread so quickly across the globe. Another reason for that is the influence Bitcoin has over the global economy, finance, and monetary policy, by being free from everyone, and available to anyone. By understanding this fact alone, you should be able to see why investing in this cryptocurrency may be a good idea.What is also very important to know about Bitcoin is that it is safe from any influence of any particular government. There is also a Bitcoin wallet where you can store and secure your ‘treasure’. Another thing is the number of bitcoins available for mining, which is 21 million. Once the miners reach that amount, unless bitcoins’ protocol is changed, there will be no more this cryptocurrency to mine. There are about 17 million of it already in use, which means that there are only 4 million left. This information is beneficial for all traders because when the demand is higher than the supply, the price will rise, and this is something that will happen to bitcoin too.

We all heard that some Bitcoin gurus predicted that the price would reach $100.000 or by someone even 200.000 dollars for one Bitcoin. And yes, these predictions may seem like something hard to believe too, but if we Bitcoin taught us anything, is that we are yet to see the highest value of it. There is no dispute about this claim, and the only thing that no one has an answer to is just how high the price will get.

As it is already said before, trading Bitcoin can be, and for someone is, even a regular job. It may sound so simple and easy, but there is still a job that you need to do, and this doesn’t mean that you should put behind everything you do, and only do that. It only means that since the value of it depends on the people, and the people are now more than ever interested in cryptocurrency, there is no need to worry about trading Bitcoin.

Whether you are a beginner or have experience in trading this cryptocurrency, the platforms designed for doing that are perfect for both. For those who don’t have enough time for doing all the necessary research before trading, or if you are not that familiar with it, there are even some platforms that will do the job for you. If you want to find out more about that kind of platform, check bit-trader.io, where you will find everything you need to know.

The reason why it is safe to trade Bitcoin, and why it will stay that way is the protocol that is strong enough to withhold even some of the most sophisticated attacks. All the bad news that we can hear about Bitcoin has nothing to do with Bitcoin itself, but about the third-party providers and the hacks of wallet developers, centralized exchanges, etc. With this mentioned, you can connect the dots and realize that you can also say this for any other currency in the world, but we know they are safe, so there is no reason why Bitcoin shouldn’t be? With the right protection of your cryptocurrency, there should not be any problems, and the trading itself should work better than ever

With every investment in life, proper research is necessary, and the same goes for Bitcoin. One of the best ways to invest in your future is to invest in this cryptocurrency as the cryptocurrency has the highest growth potential. With the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the best time to do so is now, as it is everyone’s opinion that the value of Bitcoin will start growing shortly. Trading this cryptocurrency is safe since it is the best independent monetary system ever built. And if you follow the Bitcoins security rules, you will use it in the most secure possible manner. It is a global currency that will be around for quite some time, and with research, skills, and with following the most common security rules, you can safely trade Bitcoin.