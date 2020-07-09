6 Reasons Why You Need Blue Light Glasses

You may have noticed it popping up all over your social profiles in the last few months or read about them in magazines as celebs talk up the benefits of wearing them before bed.

Blue light glasses are becoming not just a stylish accessory for anyone trying to look smart in a pair of glasses. These nifty little glasses have some magic in the lenses, which is helping people deal with everything from too much screen time to getting better sleep. While they’ve only become popular this year, these special glasses have been making waves for people who spend a lot of time looking at screens, or have trouble taking it easy after a long day.

If you’ve been getting jealous of everyone on Instagram and TikTok showing off their new glasses, here are six reasons why you need a pair of blue light glasses.

1. You have digital eye strain

We all look at digital screens far too often and for too long. On an average day, most people will look at their phones, computer screens, tablets, and HD TVs; all of which emit blue light. A little natural blue light is great for the body in the daytime, as it tells the brain it is time to be alert and active. Constantly sending those signals from artificial light is not good and can put eyes under unnecessary strain, especially if you are someone who prefers their phone to be at full brightness all day long.

A reliable pair of blue light glasses can help avoid digital eye strain and let your eyes relax much better throughout the day. I recommend checking out Kanturo blue light blocking glasses if you want a good deal online. Being able to reduce digital strain is ideal, especially if you know your screen usage is going up while indoors, and speaking of being stuck inside…

2. Working from home has changed your vision

Are you one of the many people who have had to swap boardroom meetings for Zoom calls? Has your commute gone from an hour on the bus and train to 10 steps towards the kitchen table? With how slapdash the changes were for most of us, we’ve had to forego ergonomic office tables, chairs, and computer screens, to now hunching over laptops at full brightness.

If you’ve been getting a slightly sore head after a long day’s work or are seeing yourself having to take more breaks from your screen in the middle of the day, your eyes are having to strain more from blue light exposure. If frequent breaks from your laptop aren’t going to work, blue light glasses may come in handy.

For those who definitely feel their eyes are having a hard time and are waiting for glasses to arrive in the mail, I recommend having a look through your laptop’s settings to see if it has an in-built blue light reduction filter in place. Those a Windows PC/Laptop would be looking for “Night Light” in their display settings, while anyone with a MacBook will want to find “Night Shift” in System Preferences.

3. You can’t help but look at your phone at night

I think we’re all guilty of looking at our phones way beyond when we should stop. I don’t know if you’re like me, but I get a little excited getting ready for bed because I know I’m going to have at least 30 minutes of uninterrupted screen time.

It’s not ideal though, as staring at your phone in bed when lights are either dimmed or off is still pushing blue light on you. Most phones will have a night mode where the screen turns off-yellow, but that doesn’t prevent blue light exposure. Wearing a pair of blue light glasses when checking your phone at night helps block out blue light rays and prevents your brain from thinking the light exposure is you trying to say “no, I do not want to sleep in the next few minutes”.

This reduction helps with the release of melatonin, which your body will tend to release when it knows it is getting dark outside but won’t release if you have a bright device pointed at your eyes well into the evening. And if you find it to be too much, I recommend having night-mode on at all times on your phone for a few days to see if it helps make a difference.

4. Watery eyes

Ever find yourself tearing up from sitting at a laptop too long? You may not realise you’ve been rubbing your eyes too much from irritation. And what can cause irritation? It’s no surprise to say light exposure is a trigger. People who often get watery eyes when standing out in the sun without sunglasses on will also find they spontaneously tear up when staring at screens for the longest time.

Avoid it, and the urge to rub with some blue light glasses. Conversely, if you find you have dry eyes after working on the computer all day, make sure you’re blinking enough and staying hydrated. Dehydration can cause dry eye syndrome.

5. You’re not blocking UVB light

You’ll have heard of UVA light before, but UVB? Any form of ultraviolet light exposure can put someone at risk for conditions like cataracts. When exposed to blue light, you’re also taking in a lot of UV light which isn’t good, and glasses like these help reduce both UVA and UVB light exposure.

We’re lucky that we aren’t exposed to intense bouts of UV light – some companies even use it as a means of sterilising surfaces, but it is still a good idea to think of UV exposure to your eyes just like your skin. Having some form of protection on these is only a good thing.

6. You’re working nights

Being stuck on the night shift can completely disrupt the body’s routine. With there being only so much coffee can do to keep you going, your release of melatonin and cortisol can be a problem if you need to be up at home, especially if you’re working in areas with fluorescent lights or bright screens. A decent pair of glasses can help your internal body clock when it needs it most.

Be sure you get a pair of blue light glasses that suit your face. Everyone has a unique face shape, and getting the wrong pair can look a little odd. When you know if you’re a square, circle, or other face shapes, you’ll quickly find frames to match perfectly.