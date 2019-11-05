Is Your Bed Affecting Your Sleep?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’ve found yourself tossing and turning night after night. Worried, you’ve read all the articles, and you’ve tried all the tricks.

Still, you’re finding that even after a full night’s sleep you don’t feel like you’ve rested at all. Have you given your bed a long, hard look?

Statistically speaking, people spend approximately a third of their lives in bed. Yet, many of us don’t consider the bed when we’re trying to diagnose our sleep issues.

We’ll read article after article, or we’ll watch a documentary telling us all about tips for getting a better night’s sleep when the problem could be right in front of us, or under us.

The Mattress

You need a mattress that is appropriately supportive for you. If a mattress is too firm or too soft, not only can it lead to a restless night, but also can lead to increased aches and pains. If your mattress is too old, it can lead to increased allergic responses.

According to WebMD, dust mites and other allergens can be found in old, worn out mattresses, and many people find that they’re sensitive to those particular allergens

Additionally, an old mattress often begins to sag which increases the likelihood of back pain due to lack of support. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s time to consider purchasing a new mattress.

The best way to check a mattress before buying is to lie down on it in the store. Consider your sleeping position, and try out the mattress by lying on it like you would if you were asleep.

You’ll want to find a mattress that doesn’t feel too soft or firm. You’re looking for that “just right” feel when you lie on the mattress, so don’t just lie down and jump right back up. Spend a few minutes lying on, and rolling around on the mattress you’re interested in purchasing.

The Frame

A good bed frame goes hand in hand with a good mattress to help provide you with a restful night’s sleep.

Believe it or not, some mattresses work better with a particular style of frame. All mattresses need appropriate support. When a mattress isn’t supported properly, it can begin to sag and could wear out quicker.

Innerspring mattresses need to be paired with a box spring support before resting on the bed frame. A memory foam mattress, according to Wikipedia, does better when paired with a platform style bed or a mattress foundation rather than a spring style box foundation.

In addition to the style of frame, you should also pay attention to the size of your frame. Having a comfortable mattress will do you no good if you’re mattress doesn’t fit your frame, or if your’re feet extend beyond the end of the bed when you lie down.

For most people, an average sized bed is appropriate regardless of whether they choose twin, double, queen, or king sized frames. Taller individuals might prefer a twin XL frame or other extra large frame to accommodate their height. Check out FurnitureStandards for some options available.

If you comfortably fit in your bed, you’re more likely to stay in your bed for a full night’s restful sleep.

Final Thoughts

There is a plethora of information about how to better achieve a restful night’s sleep. Mayo Clinic has some good tips. Suggestions include everything from creating a bedtime routine to trying a sleep aid such as melatonin.

No matter what tricks or tips you try, you’ll find that your bed plays a large role in your ability to achieve a truly restful night’s sleep. Choosing an appropriate mattress and bed frame for you and your sleep habits will increase your chances at achieving restful sleep.