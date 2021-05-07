Jackie Noelle: Up and Coming Instagram Celeb

Jackie Noelle is a New York based up and coming Lifestyle Influencer who has a passion for Disney, her puppies, fashion and travel! Jackie is a twenty something year old from Long Island with a shopping addiction and a life she loves to share with others. She began her journey as a social media influencer 3 and a half years ago as a Disney Instagram account and has since transitioned to a lifestyle account(@jackie.noelle) and grew to over 17,000 followers!

Captain Jackie Sparrow was created in 2016 to share Jackie’s multitude of Disney photos with a select group of Disney fan followers, Disney fans enjoyed an overwhelming amount of Disney posts which was what Jackie had been sharing. Within 3 months she had grown this account to over 3,000 followers and 5,000 within her first year.

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was evident that Jackie would not be able to return to Disney for quite some time and wouldn’t be able to generate new content. In attempts to save her audience she made the tough decision to rebrand her account to a Lifestyle blog and although it was a difficult transition to rebuild her content, brand, page aesthetic and audience, Jackie is now thriving in the Lifestyle Niche. She now shares fashion, home décor, puppy life and more day to day activities as well as throwing in some magical Disney content whenever she can! Jackie also hopes to post fun travel content once traveling is safer post pandemic. No matter what kind of content, Jackie loves to create and share her life with her followers!

She has recently worked with various brands such as Panera, Fun Wines, Jessica Simpson Style and more! Jackie’s passion for social media and digital marketing continues growing daily as does her following! Jackie is a digital marketing guru and started her own marketing company, BeBranded Agency, last year! BeBranded Agency offers SEO Services, Social Media Management, Web Design and premier Branding Services. Jackie is an avid believer that having a strong brand presence will help you thrive as an influencer. Jackie feels her brand perfectly represents her friendly demeanor, optimistic views and relatable content. A brand represents you and gives your potential followers a glimpse of what kind of content you post and who you are. Your brand gives potential followers a first impression and is key in developing your aesthetic. Without a clear brand and aesthetic it can be very confusing what you want your account to say about you. Jackie has built a strong brand that allows her followers to relate to her on a vulnerable level but also experience the fun and magic she shares throughout her content.

Jackie was born and raised in Long Island and is a long time performer. She has grown up on the stage and has been in countless productions throughout her life. A few of her favorite roles include Ivy in bare: a pop opera, Mimi in RENT, Marty in Grease and more! In 2018 she had the opportunity to participate in Actor’s Therapy NY or Bust Summer Intensive taught by Tony Award Winner Lindsay Mendez and acclaimed writer Ryan Scott Oliver. She has always loved being in the spotlight. She has always had a love for performing and always considered herself to be very creative. Being an influencer allows her to share her creativity and her life through photos, videos, blog posts and more! You can also catch Jackie as a contestant in the Miss New York USA pageant 2021 where she aspires to further spread her vision with the world. She hopes to continue creating fun and exciting content while inspiring women to be the best versions of themselves!

Jackie has an old school mentality regarding kindness. Her motto is to always be kind, you never know how far an act of kindness can go! She often references Cinderella, saying “Have Courage and Be Kind!”. It is extremely important to her to share words of kindness through her platform and inspire others to pass it forward and spread kindness as well.

Jackie also loves to volunteer and often does volunteer work for organizations specialized to help children with special needs. Jackie works with various companies and organizations where she dresses up as a princess and brings joy and magic to these kids! In addition to volunteer work, Jackie has also earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism, maintaining her place on the Dean’s list throughout her time in school. Jackie also holds a New York State real estate license.

Family is also a huge core value for Jackie. She spends tons of time with her family including her parents, sister, cousins and 2 pups. She is blessed to be a part of such a large family with so much love and hopes to spread that love with her followers and make them part of the fam. She hopes to one day find Mr. Right, settle down and have kids in her future and share those experiences through her social media channels as well. Jackie’s future is looking bright and full of surprises and great experiences that she hopes to share with her followers.

Instagram is such a wonderful platform for individuals to express themselves through photos, videos, stories, and captions! Optimizing this platform can allow you to reach all kinds of new audiences. Throughout Jackie’s influencer journey, there have been tons of changes to Instagram and its algorithm but she has managed to continue to thrive no matter what changes come to Instagram. “The key is to be up to date on all changes happening to the app so you can stay ahead of the curve!”.

It is important to Jackie to be authentic throughout her social media and have genuine connections to all her followers. Jackie hopes to continue her influencer journey through Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest, LIKEtoKNOW.it, her own personal blog and more while trying to inspire as many people as possible! Be sure to follow along on her journey through Instagram (@jackie.noelle) or through her website JackieNoelleBlog.com.