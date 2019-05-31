Jake Paul Net Worth 2019, Love Life, Height, Wiki

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jake Paul is a known name among younger generations for being an actor and YouTube personality. He has made his name in the world of the show business when he played Dirk in the series called Bizaardvark which was aired on Disney Channel. One interesting thing about his is that he likes wrestling and that he never stopped duing it.

Personal life

He was born as Jake Joseph Paul on the 17th January in 1997 and he is currently twenty-two years old. He is also known under his nickname –Jake. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the USA. As far as his zodiac sign is concerned, he is Capricorn. He is of the American nationality and his ethnicity is White Caucasian. It should be also added that he is Christian. Regarding his residence, he is currently residing in Calabasas, CA, the USA. His father’s name is Gregory Allan Paul while his mother’s name is Pamela Ann Stepnick. He also has a brother called Logan Paul. Regarding his education, it should be pointed out that he graduated from Westlake High School.

Physical appearance

Some curiosities about him include that he is 1.88m height and that he weighs 85kg. The internet has gone so far nowadays that it is even known that his body measurements are 40-32-35 and that his shoe size in the USA is 9. It also not known that he has some tattoos. We should also point out that his eyes are blue and that his hair is blonde.

Love life

It needs to be added that Jake is currently in a relationship and that his girlfriend is Erik Costell. His girlfriend is known as being a model on Instagram and she is also singing and writing songs. She also has her own YouTube channel.

Favorites

He has one reported that his favorite male actor is Chris Hemsworth and that his favorite actress is Emma Stone. He has also reported that his holiday destination from dreams is Paris. His favorite color is blue and he likes to listen to music and to travel. His favorite food is the Italian one.

Vine & YouTube

He opened an account on this network in 2013 and not a long time passed before he started gaining popularity there. It was a while before he got 2 million followers on his account. It needs to be added that he also had an appearance on Dance Camp in 2016. At this very moment, he has more than 19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. It also needs to be added that he has more billions of vews.

Movies

One of the best movie roles he had was a role of Dugan in a film called Mono, which was released by Fox Digital Studios Film.

Net worth

Even though he is very young, he succeeded in having his net worth at about 19 million USD. Most of the money coming from acting and channels he already has.