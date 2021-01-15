What Is So Special About Japanese Hair Cutting Scissors

Japanese Hair Cutting Scissors have been a part of every professional’s hairdressing salon for a long time, and people have been wondering why they are much better than the traditional shears. We know that shears are needed to get the job done, but not many people know how they will affect the whole experience. In this article, we are going to talk about these products and what is so special about them. Continue reading if you want to learn more about the shears, what they can do for you, how will they make your life easier, and how they will increase customer satisfaction.

Materials and durability

The first reason why this product is so special is that it is made from the best quality steel, and this is crucial because it allows the shears to be durable and not lose their sharpness for a lot of time.

Every haircare professional knows that if the blade is dull, it will damage the hair, and it will cause split ends. On the same note, we cannot sharpen our products every single day, and we don’t want to lose precious time doing that.

The steel used to make them will not get damaged in time, it won’t rust, and it will ensure the best cutting techniques. It is said that if you properly maintain and use them, they will be good for decades and that you won’t need to change them for generations. Know that the Japanese Hair Cutting Scissors don’t need to be updated, they are already perfect as they are. These shears will replace all other types of razors and scissors and you won’t have to deal with damaged locks or small cuts. The only thing you need to worry about is gaining enough skills to utilize all the power they have.

Cutting techniques

Every hairdresser and professional will tell you that there are a lot of different ways to cut someone’s locks, and depending on what the clients want, the professional may need to use different shears and even razors. Even though most professionals are trained to do all of those things, it is still difficult to learn how to use several different types of scissors. In addition, when you use a lot of products, you need to invest in them, and when you do that, you risk spending thousands of dollars on items that are bound to be replaced. In case they don’t turn out to be as good as you think they are, you may need to invest even more.

Well, with the Japanese shears, you won’t have to worry about that, because this one product will replace everything else that you use for cutting locks. No matter if you need them for cutting, styling, or even trimming, they are the only thing you need in your shop. You can use them no matter if the client has curls, straight hair, or if they need special care for damaged locks. With this product, you can give your customers the best experience without having to look for different types of shears.

Know that the blades are made to make the whole process much faster and that you will need less than half the time you usually do with traditional products. According to jpscissors.com, you will still have different options to choose from if you need that, and there are different sized shears made with a different type of stainless steel.

Better experience

When you start using these products in your salon you will notice that they are easily adaptable for any situation. As we mentioned before, no matter how healthy or damaged the locks on your client’s head are, you will be able to use these products.

In addition to this, you won’t have to worry if they will get damaged if they are left near the water, if they are still moist from your client’s wet locks, or if it gets really cold when your shop is closed. The blade won’t get dull, and no matter where you place them and how you keep them, they will still get the job done perfectly. This is extremely important because as we already know, the hairdressing salons can get extremely busy, and not every stylist can take the time to clean things on the spot and to make sure they are safe and protected.

They are extremely easy to control, and you won’t need any specific skills to learn how to use them. Because of this, many people who are interested in cutting their locks at home choose the Japanese shears. You will be able to hold them comfortably while still maintaining the needed grip. In addition, they won’t hurt your hands and cause blisters. This is extremely important, especially when you hold them for hours every day. The job will get done perfectly, no matter how complex it is, and with them, you will be as precise as needed.

How to choose the best ones?

Know that even though these products are some of the best on the market, there are still different types of them that come with different quality. There is a traditional quality scale you can use to find which ones are made with the best type of steel. Know that even though all will get the job done and all of them will provide the best experience, when you invest in the best quality ones, they will be far more durable.

The 440A models are said to be of the lowest quality, and they are also the cheapest Japanese shears on the market. Know that you can start by investing in them, so you can learn more about the benefits, and as you go, you can purchase some of the better-quality ones. The S-3 and V-1 models are the ones that are most used in salons, and they are of great quality. If you are looking for something that will be perfect and that is the best thing money can buy, you should look for the ATS-314 models. They are made with the best quality steel and will provide the ultimate experience.

As you can see, these products are going to improve your skills, will provide a better name for your brand, and they will ensure that your clients will always be well taken care of and will leave your salon with a smile on their face. If you don’t know where to start, or how, you should talk to the sellers and see what they recommend depending on your preferences and needs. Know that you can also choose different sizes, starting from 4-inch scissors, up to 7 inches, and more.