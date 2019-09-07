Jean Currivan Trebek Bio, Marriage, Career, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jean Currivan Trebek may be mostly known for being to one of the richest people in the USA, but she is actually a woman that has a lot to offer and show except her amazing looks.

Personal Life

Jean Currivan Trebek was born on the 3rd September in 1963. We should also mention that she was born in New York City, i.e. in Huntington, in the USA. She spent her childhood in NYC and this is the reason why she finished her primary, secondary and college studies there. We should mention that she graduated from Harborfields High School. She is currently 55 years old. As far as her parents and siblings are concerned, she likes to keep this data private and she does not reveal this to the press. There is also an interesting data about her in terms of religion. Namely, both her family and she herself are dedicated to religion and consider it very important in their lives. They are not the members of any traditional religions but they actually belong to North Hollywood Church of Religious Science. If you visit the website of that church you can see that she is one of the practitioners and that she is actually the President of the Board of Trustees. This practically means that she is responsible for the dealings of the church and it is yet another confirmation of her seriousness regarding the church.

Career

From her teenage years she showed ambition and was very hardworking. This is the reason why she was constantly looking for challenges and different career paths. First of all, she started to work in the real estate business where she used to work as a project manager. She was also included in project supervision. At this time she was working in the company that is known for making various shopping hotels and plazas.

Jean Currivan Trebek Marriage

It needs to be said that she became famous when she married Alex Trebek. Her husband is one of the most popular TV hosts in the USA and she has been hosting Jeopardy TV show. Alex has been involved in TV and hosting since 1984 and has really made a name for himself in the business. This was the reason why he had numerous cameo appearances in various sitcoms such as How I Met Your Mother, The X-Files, Seinfeld, Beverly Hills 90210, The Simpsons etc. Also, Alex was previously married when he met Jean. It should be noted that the two of them met at a party and that at the time they met there was a 23 year difference between them. After their meeting in 198 they dated for a while before they decided to get married in 1990 in LA. The couple has two kids, Matthew and Emily.

Net Worth

She has been a very diligent person and she has married a very famous and rich man which means that the net worth of this woman is very significant. As of 2019, her net worth is $1.92 million.