Jenner Sisters Net Worth 2021: Who Makes More Money, Kendall Or Kylie?

Ever since introducing Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, all five sisters from the Kardashian-Jenner clan achieved great success and found a way to make a lot of money. Two Jenner sisters weren’t any different: Kendall is one of the world’s most famous models, while Kyles is the owner of a multi-million dollar beauty company. Both sisters are worth a lot of money, but many wonders which one is worth more.

Before The Millions

When Kendall and Kylie were introduced to the television world, no one would have thought they would make this big fortune on their own. Kendall was signed to Wilhemina Models at the age of 14 and appeared in campaigns for Teen Vogue, Forever 21, and Sherri Hill.

Kendall and Kylie made $100,000 from the endorsement back in 2013, because of their partnership with OPI. They also partnered up with PacSun and Steve Madden.

Kendall’s Modeling Earned Her Millions

Kendall signed with The Society Management in 2013 and since then she has been working with famous fashion brands including Donna Karan, Chanel, Fendi, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Alexander Wang and so on. Her first high fashion runway was two years after signing the contract, in 2015. Her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was the same year. In 2018 she was named the World’s Highest-Paid model. Her current net worth is estimated up to $30 million.

Kylie’s Beauty Empire

Kylie first gained publicity because of her changed looks and then used it to form a very successful makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. In February 2016, when the company was launched, it was only offering $29 lip kits, which contained of lipstick and lip liner. Very soon, Kylie expanded her brand and added eyeshadows, highlighters, concealers, and brushes to it. The company’s current net worth is estimated up to $800 million, while Kylie’s net worth is $900 million. Since she is 21 years old, this makes her America’s Richest Self-Made Woman. It is believed that by 2021, she will become a billionaire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The Money-Making Family

Many people accuse Jenner sisters to not be self-made because they believe everything was handed to both Kendall and Kylie. The truth is that the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is very successful with most of the projects they have done. Kylie might be worth more than Kendall, but both sisters are pretty successful.