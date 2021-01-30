Wiz Khalifa is the most famous American rapper, songwriter, singer, and actor. He belongs to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but he has lived from Germany to Japan while he was a kid because his parents were in the army. After releasing Show & Prove his debut album he started to attract fans and gained success in the industry. His first album was released in 2006.

Wiz Khalifa’s net worth is $45 million in 2021 and it is growing. That is why he is among the top 50 richest rappers in the world. At such a young age he built his name in the industry.

How he succeeded in the music industry

Rostrum Records signed the first label of Wiz Khalifa. He was only 16 years old when he grabbed the attention one of the most famous record labels in the industry. Through the record label, he released various mixtapes. He got signed by Warner Bros records in 2007.

He released many singles and got the chance to work with many other famous artists like.

Play-n-Skillz David Banner The Game

Working with other artists increased his fan following in the industry. In 2009, he once again joined Rostrum Records. After a year he got signed by Atlantic Records, and he got the chance to work with various top artists which quickly enhance his popularity.

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth 2021

It was the time when he released his most famous single Black and Yellow. After that success came quickly to him. Billboard Top 100 has featured most songs released by Wiz Khalifa. Now Wiz Khalifa’s net worth is estimated at $45 million.

Top hits

Some of the most famous songs released by Wiz Khalifa are:

Show and Prove (2006) Rolling Papers (2011) Deal or No Deal (2009) N.I.F.C. (2012) Mac & Devin Go to High School (2011) Rolling Papers 2 (2017) Blacc Hollywood (2014)

Other sources of income

Unlike all other famous rappers and music artists, the music industry is not the only source income Wiz has. What makes him more popular is that he has various other sources of revenue that makes him different from all the famous artists. Some of the sources Wiz Khalifa has been using are.

He owns a YouTube Channel where he has managed to build up a huge fan following. It not only increased his popularity but also added to a fair amount of revenue. Wiz Khalifa has many endorsement deals with famous companies. He has his line of merchandise that he sells on various online platforms like Amazon.

It is clear that Wiz Khalifa has no hidden source of income because he has clearly shown everything to the world. Most people on the same position do not reveal all their sources of income, but it is clear that out superstar has nothing to hide.

How Wiz Khalifa reached this level of success

Most people think that he got the attention of a famous record label at a young age is the reason he is successful. If you have a closer look, you will notice that real success came to him after the release of Black and Yellow, which clearly shows that just like many other artists he had to struggle to become a famous rapper. The only quality which made him successful is that despite all the hardships and hurdles he never quit.

He was always ready to face al the challenges because he believed in himself and knew that he has the talent and abilities to be the change. He is an inspiration for many young artists and rappers who want to make their name in the music industry just like Wiz Khalifa.