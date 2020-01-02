Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Reconciled?

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were a powerful and sweet couple that everyone seemed to love. When they ended their romantic relationship, they also broke millions of hearts of fans all around the world. They broke up in 2018, and now there are some rumors of how the couple might be getting back together.

The American rapper Big Sean and Jhene Aiko began their romantic relationship in 2016, and they published an album together titled Twenty88. Aiko even had Big Sean’s face tattooed on her arm, but when she covered the tattoo up in 2018, people started wondering if they are still together. In March last year, she answered an Instagram user in her comments section, “Me and Sean are good. I’ve got tons of love for him. I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song.”

In July 2019, the rapper also commented on their breakup. “I never knew that I didn’t know how to be alone in life. I always would find so much joy and happiness in a relationship or being with friends, but I didn’t know how important it was to be in a relationship with yourself.”

The rapper further tweeted, “There’s beauty in being your own source of happiness and fun and working on yourself. That’s the process I been going through personally and it can be a scary thing. But when you work on yourself and bring your best self to something, I believe that’s truly how to experience a love where you are bringing happiness and joy and not dependency.”

Today, they seem like they might be getting back together. On Big Sean’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle, his former lover commented, “You are so special to me, to the world. While we are both still on this planet, I just want to say I love you beyond measure. Even though I get big mad and you trigger the f–k out of me, you make me feel, and I appreciate that.”

They also issued a song together last month, titled None of Your Concern, and in the song, Big Sean revealed, “You know there’s not a day in these modern times, you haven’t crossed my mind, we both cross the line, seems like I needed you more than I needed myself.” They also attended Diddy’s 50th birthday celebration together, so who knows? While they haven’t officially admitted that they are together again, it is clear that something is going on. For now, we will have to wait and see how everything further develops, and we hope that they are back to being happy together again.