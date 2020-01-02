How Are Kate Middleton and Prince William Such Successful Royals?

There have been a lot of scandals for the royal family this year. Through all this, Kate Middleton and Prince William stayed strong and together, and they didn’t let things shake them up. But how are they managing it? One insider close to the royal family revealed, “They combine grace and regal presence with a lovely human touch. They are gracious and natural and yet able to really connect.”

They are different from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When someone disrespects their privacy to get an exclusive story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are approaching things with heat, and they are not that easy to communicate with. On the other hand, the Cambridge family is doing it calmly and with grace.

They are always on point in every life aspect, fashion, family, events, and everything that goes with being a royal. During a recent event at the Buckingham Palace, Kate Middleton amazed the crowd with her simple, yet elegant look.

They are also very relatable. Their approach to the public is very respectful, and the way they are raising their family, there is not a single soul that cannot relate to the way they are leading their family life. They are not hiding anything from their lives, and they showed just how competitive they are during an appearance in Great British Bake Off, a BBC show. All that could be the secret of what makes them a powerful royal couple. The dignity, grace, the way that is highly relatable to us the ordinary people, and everything else they are doing seems effortless and incredible.

They are also trying to help as many people as they can through various charities, and the way they are trying to keep the memory of Princess Diana alive, by mentioning and doing things she did and loved, without commenting or talking about the enormous scandal that happened, is also what makes them a very powerful force.