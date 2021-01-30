We all know the famous “You can’t see me” star, John Cena who is a WWE wrestler and made his debut in Hollywood in the movie “Ready to Rumble” in 2000 as Gym Patron and since then he has starred in 15 movies with 3 more to come. The 16 times WWE Championship belt holder has earned quite a reputation which has led to his rise to fame in not just wrestling but the film and television industry as well.

John Cena Net Worth 2021

He made his wrestling debut in 1999 and rose to freedom soon after. The man is still widely known and has fans all over the world. With so much achieved in such a little span of time, John Cena managed to have a total net worth of an estimated $55 million.

Career

John Cena is an all-rounder and has proven to be good at everything from wrestling to making a debut in music when he released “You can’t see me” rap in 2005 which remained on top 15 in 200 Billboard charts. John Cena is now a mainstream artist and a wrestler with a total of 25 championships. The Money in the Bank ladder match winner has become the company’s franchise player. His annual earnings were reported to be $9 million in 2016 with a net worth of $35 million and it has only increased since then. John Cena has known to do a lot of charity work and even managed to raise millions through a WWE match. With his always in-trend and rapidly selling merchandise his millions of net worth is no surprise. John Cena soon after his debut and growing fame managed to market himself so successfully that now his face and his famous catchphrase, “You can’t see me” can be seen everywhere from target to Walmart, John Cena can literally be found anywhere.

John Cena’s old stage name The Prototype was dropped in 2003 and that is from where it all started. Cena’s film which was produced by WWE Studios, The Marine grossed $18.8 million in 2006. His obsession with noise and perception of noise as a power drove him to his success.

Cena had years of success and even at 41, he is still considered as a mainstream wrestler and an artist. Cena’s obsession with his own merch lead it to perfection and later it got trending so much that every kid had to have it. Back when WWE was far more mainstream than it used to be, every kid used to obsess over John Cena and still many do.

John Cena is not an average artist but is quite opposite of what you might consider ordinary, with joining so many industries and excelling in all of them, this man is a real-life action figure and is an inspiration to many. Cena’s wealth is not surprising with endorsing huge multi-national companies. John Cena is worth every bit of his fortune, he works hard to be remembered and people all over the world know his name.