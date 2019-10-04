Julianna Margulies On Her “Good Wife” Oral Sex Scene

“The first thing that went through my mind is, ‘Oh dear God, how are we going to film this?’ Then, ‘Oh God, my father’s going to watch the show’ … But I love it. I truly believe [“The Good Wife” co-creator Michelle King] is instigating a sexual revolt for network television. I think it’s brave, and I love to try things people haven’t tried before … I’m such a different person now than I was in my twenties … I had all these insecurities – about doing the right thing, about how people would perceive me. It stopped me from having fun, where now I feel comfortable with who I am, no matter who’s in the room … Now this is me, take it or leave it. … That’s the beauty of growing up.”