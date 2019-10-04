Top 5 ways to increase the number of your followers on Instagram

In an impressively short amount of time, Instagram has become one of the largest social media platforms in the world. The number of people using it increases every day, and more and more are trying to get their accounts to stand out. With over 1 billion users, out of which more than half are active daily, it’s not easy being noticed.
Whether you’re running a business account and trying to get it promoted, or are just looking for ways to make your personal profile seem popular, these next 5 tips have proved to be helpful in achieving that :
1. Make your feed appealing
The first thing someone will see once they click on your Instagram profile is your feed. If there’s nothing interesting to see right away, they will most likely exit the page in the first couple of seconds, without even considering following it. Making a good first impression is important when it comes to everything and your Instagram account is not an exception. You want it to be unique and interesting to look at, and the way to do that is to make it aesthetic. Try to post pictures using the same filter/effect. Have them be color coordinated. This will make your feed immediately stand out from the crowd.
2. Be smart when it comes to hashtags
Your goal is to get people to notice your profile, and for that to happen, your posts should be accessible in places viewed by a great deal of people. That’s where the hashtags come in. Find out what’s trending and get on board. Get creative. Come up with funny hashtags related to your post. Who knows? You may even start a trend. To boost your chances, even more, don’t forget about your stories. Now, be careful not to go overboard. Nobody enjoys a post with too many hashtags. You don’t want it to look like spam. Also, avoid using worn-out hashtags. Find that perfect balance between boring and popular.
3. Be active
If you’re someone who doesn’t post to their Instagram feed or stories very frequently, chances are, some of your followers will get bored and eventually unfollow you. To prevent that, try being as consistent as you can. Post regularly, but again, don’t overdo it. Along with that, it is not a bad idea to change your profile picture and your bio every once in a while. Change is good, keep it interesting.
4. Promote your account
Put your other social media accounts to good use. Cross-promoting is a great way to advertise your account to people who already know you, and are therefore more likely to follow you. Link your Instagram username on Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook etc. If you have a friend with a decent number of followers, ask them to give you a shout out or tag you in posts. This way you’ll get noticed by people who may know of you, but just weren’t aware of your Instagram account.
5. Purchase Instagram followers
Lastly, the fastest and most efficient option is probably buying real and active followers. The results are immediate and permanent. According to Cheapigfollowers, Instagram is an extremely important app and both a useful marketing platform and a great way to make friends and share your passions. That being said, with guaranteed speed, security, and affordable prices, buying Instagram followers seems like a great way to achieve your goal of improving and expanding your account and its popularity.