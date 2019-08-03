Karma Rx Biography

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Karma Rx is an American pornographic actress and nude model. Here is what you need to know about her.

Early Life

On 21st January, 1993, In Filmore, California, USA, Karma Palmer was brought into this world. She attended Community College in California, and got her degree there, with focus in psychology.

Karma Rx Career

Before she officially entered the adult film industry, Karma Rx used to work as a cam girl. Her cam shows were widely popular. Her career as a pornographic actress started in 2017, when she performed her first scene for the producer Reality Kings with Ramon Nomar. She has shot over 90 films so far.

Archangel, Manyvids, Wicked Pictures, Brazzers, Reality Kings, Naughty America, and Digital Playground are just some of the producers Karma Rx has worked for.

In 2019, she received nomination for Best New Actress in the XBIZ Awards.

Body Measurements

Karma Rx is 5 ft 4 in tall, and weighs 110 lbs. Her eye color is green, and her hair is brown.

Private Life

Karma Rx’s hobbies include playing with toys and listening to music. She likes eating pizza, chocolate, and ice cream. Her favorite colors are red, blue, and pink. She is a fan od Slipknot, Korn, and Three Days Grace. Karma Rx owns two dogs as pets.

She was homeless for four and a half years. She is thankful for the experience, because she learned to not take things for granted. Karma Rx used to have a drug problem, but is clean since 2012.

In May 2017 she got married, but the marriage lasted only for one month.