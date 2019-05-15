10 Celebrity Drinks Of Choice

This got us thinking—what are other celebrities’ drinks of choice?

Barack Obama supports America with his booze consumption — he loves Bud Light, especially at sporting events. [Boston.com]

Health-nut Madonna goes for the antioxidant-rich pomegranate martini. Maybe she got her crazy arm muscles from shaking them? [InStyle]

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes was so nervous for her sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix in “We Own the Night” that she had a vodka and orange juice before filming. “I’m very professional and I don’t usually drink on the job but that morning I had to have something,” she said. I think I would need a vat of screwdrivers to screw that driver. Yeah, I said it. [The Insider]

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn’s got to keep the energy up, so apparently he drinks Red Bull and vodka, which seems kinda retro at this point. [InStyle]

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway combines two of our favorite things in her cocktail of choice: booze (duh) and the “Real Housewives of New York City.” She downs the “Skinnygirl Margarita” created by Bethenny Frankel, which consists of clear tequila, 4 limes, and a splash of Cointreau over ice. I feel a collab coming on! [People]

John Travolta

John Travolta reportedly keeps it classy with Bombay Sapphire martinis. [Juxtable]

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese created her own drink called the Cointreau Teese. It consists of cointreau, apple juice, and violet essence, with a ginger rim. Sure, she’s sponsored by the company, but that probably means she has a lifetime supply and her pores positively ooze with the orange liqueur. [Anything Hollywood]

Oprah

Oprah needs to keep her wits about her most of the time, but when she’s partying she likes a Lemondrop vodka martini. I guess when life gives her lemons she makes lemondrops! Wakka wakka. [Worlds Biggest Cookbook]

Mary Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen is all about white wine spritzers. [The Insider]

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry