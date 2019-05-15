10 Celebrity Drinks Of Choice

Kate Hudson
For her new flick “Earthbound,” Kate Hudson is playing a woman about to die from cancer who falls in love with her hottie doctor. To whittle off 20 pounds, Kate has given up booze and she’s sorely missing the sauce. “I love my glass of wine. I love tequila. To be in New York for two weeks and not have one beverage, I’m not sure I’ve ever done that,” she said. Let’s hope she’s gone slightly longer than two weeks considering she’s got a kid. But, uh, who knew Kate was a tequila hound? [NY Post]
This got us thinking—what are other celebrities’ drinks of choice?
Barack Obama
Barack Obama supports America with his booze consumption — he loves Bud Light, especially at sporting events. [Boston.com]
Madonna
Health-nut Madonna goes for the antioxidant-rich pomegranate martini. Maybe she got her crazy arm muscles from shaking them? [InStyle]
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was so nervous for her sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix in “We Own the Night” that she had a vodka and orange juice before filming. “I’m very professional and I don’t usually drink on the job but that morning I had to have something,” she said. I think I would need a vat of screwdrivers to screw that driver. Yeah, I said it. [The Insider]
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn’s got to keep the energy up, so apparently he drinks Red Bull and vodka, which seems kinda retro at this point. [InStyle]
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway combines two of our favorite things in her cocktail of choice: booze (duh) and the “Real Housewives of New York City.” She downs the “Skinnygirl Margarita” created by Bethenny Frankel, which consists of clear tequila, 4 limes, and a splash of Cointreau over ice. I feel a collab coming on! [People]
John Travolta
John Travolta reportedly keeps it classy with Bombay Sapphire martinis. [Juxtable]
Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese created her own drink called the Cointreau Teese. It consists of cointreau, apple juice, and violet essence, with a ginger rim. Sure, she’s sponsored by the company, but that probably means she has a lifetime supply and her pores positively ooze with the orange liqueur. [Anything Hollywood]
Oprah
Oprah needs to keep her wits about her most of the time, but when she’s partying she likes a Lemondrop vodka martini. I guess when life gives her lemons she makes lemondrops! Wakka wakka. [Worlds Biggest Cookbook]
Mary Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen is all about white wine spritzers. [The Insider]
Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry