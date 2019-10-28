Katelyn Jae Net Worth, Bio, Life

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Katelyn Jae is a young promising star in the music industry. From the moment she showed up, she attracted a lot of attention thanks to her talents. From the teenage ages, she started to write music and participated in different music shows all over the United States. Most of the fame she gained after the victory in the YOBI.TV show. In addition to this show, the young star also won the Take the Stage competition. Besides that she is known as a musician, the fame came to her after she married the songwriter and singer, Kane Brown.

Stay tuned, and you will find out all the exciting details about her life and career.

Early Life

Katelyn Krapf was born on June 19, 1992, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She has an American nationality and holds Caucasian ethnicity. There are no a lot of interesting details about her childhood, except that she grew up in Chester Spring, Pennsylvania.

After the musician finished Downingtown High School, Chester County, she enrolled in the West Chester University of Pennsylvania. In college, she got a degree in music management. Even when she attended the highs school, she was interested in creative arts.

Professional Career

When the star was three, parents saw her skills after they bought her a Karaoke machine. At the moment, she sang the Celine Dion’s song My Heart Will Go On. The parents decided to sign her in the piano and vocal classes.

At the beginning of her career, the young musician was in the top five in the International Model and Talent Association conference. On the famous contest Avon Voices, she represented the United States together with twenty-three ladies. At that moment, her song Skills had a radio play.

In 2012 came her big break when she won the competition Take the Stage. She won the prize of $20,000 and signed a contract with Wright Entertainment Group. The star also worked with the music industry star, Johnny Wright.

Marriage with Kane Brown

The beautiful musician is in a happy marriage with a country songwriter and singer, Kane Brown. The couple met in 2015 but kept the relationship in private.

In April 2017, Brown asked Katelyn to get married, and he announced the news on the stage in Philadelphia. In the following year, they tied a knot at the Mint Springs Farm, Franklin, Tennessee. The love birds celebrated their love only with close friends and family.

Katelyn Jae Net Worth

The musician earns money from her musical career. Katelyn Jae’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $500,000.

Besides this amount, the singer shares her husband’s net worth, which is $2 million.