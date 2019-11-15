Keep the Pests Out of Your Home

As temperatures are starting to drop during the fall and winter days, a lot of pests try to find warm places for a new home where they can nest. These pests can be a serious inconvenience, do damage to your home or sometimes even cause serious medical issues with the residents in your home.

However, a pest is a broad term, it’s not just about mice or rats, pests can also come into your home in the summer days too. If you are not properly prepared you can have a serious problem at home with bedbugs, roaches or ants.

So if you are wondering how to prevent any of these pests getting into the comfort of your home or if you are currently having a pest problem at home, here are some of the things you could do to keep them out or chase them out.

How to keep roaches out

If you have ever lived in an apartment and have other tenants close to yours, you probably have had a problem with roaches before. If not, then probably you are doing everything right. The first thing you must remember when it comes to bugs is to always keep all the food either in the fridge or if its time to through it away, in the trash can. After you throw away your food, make sure you throw it outside as soon as possible. If the garbage truck does not come anytime soon, you should probably throw it by yourself in a trash bin outside.

If you already have a roach infestation inside of your home you should consider spraying. If you do not want to do it yourself because you are afraid it will not be effective, you should consider hiring experts for pest control such as ExpertPestControl.

Keep fruit flies out

Fruit flies exist just because of that sweet sugar you can find in fruits. It is important that every time you buy a new batch of fruits and bring them home to wash them thoroughly because fruit flies could have already laid their eggs on them. You may think that there isn’t anything on them, but the eggs are so tiny you probably can’t see them. Give them a good wash and then put them in your fruit basket.

Another way fruit flies can get inside of your home is when you leave out the fruit outside of your home and it starts the ferment. This fermentation releases a very strong smell that fruit flies can easily track. The combination of open windows or doors and fermented fruit outside of your fridge can cause a serious problem with these pests.

Rats or mice

There really isn’t anything particular that attracts these pests, they are just looking for a warm place to nest. So if you want to prevent an infestation of these rodents, we recommend that you check every door and window for cracks or holes that they could get through. If you find any, make sure you close them off.